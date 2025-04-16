The Adeola Ajayi Foundation has unveiled a newly constructed basketball facility, Noble Court, in the Sango-Ota community of Ogun State as part of its ongoing efforts to promote youth development through sports and education.

The initiative, led by former athlete and philanthropist Adeola Ajayi, seeks to provide underprivileged youth access to quality sports infrastructure, mentorship opportunities, and educational support.

The court was officially commissioned during a well-attended ceremony that featured exhibition matches, training sessions, and goodwill messages from community leaders and international partners.

Speaking at the event, Mr Ajayi emphasised the symbolic and personal significance of the project.

Noble Court is named in memory of his late father, Idowu Ajayi, popularly known as “ID Noble,” whose values of discipline, dignity, and service the foundation aims to embody.

“This is more than a basketball court. It is a symbol of hope, a platform for young people to chase their dreams, and a tribute to my father’s legacy,” Mr Ajayi said. “I grew up playing barefoot on dirt courts in this same community. To return and give back in this way is both humbling and fulfilling.”

The facility

The facility was delivered in partnership with Nigerian construction and design teams led by Seyi Ayodele of Nuthpole, with support from Ajayi’s siblings, Shola and Ademola Ajayi, and other close associates.

It features professionally designed playing surfaces, seating areas, and a multipurpose space named Dr Jackie’s Hall of Excellence, dedicated to one of Ajayi’s key mentors and supporters, Dr Jacqueline Walters.

Also honoured was Coach Curtis Berry, whose mentorship and support of Ajayi during his time in the United States played a pivotal role in his personal and athletic development.

In recognition, the facility includes Berry Champion Seats, a tribute to leadership and mentorship in youth sports.

More interventions

The AOA Foundation, which has previously organised basketball camps and equipment drives across Nigeria, announced additional plans to integrate educational support into its programs.

This includes a scholarship initiative and a school supply campaign that recently provided backpacks and learning materials to 200 children.

“Education remains central to everything we do,” Mr Ajayi noted. “We are committed to ensuring that young athletes not only develop their skills on the court but also receive the support they need to thrive academically.”

Mr Ajayi dismissed suggestions of political motivation behind the initiative, stating that the project was purely driven by a desire to uplift disadvantaged communities.

“There are so many areas in Nigeria and across Africa where children feel forgotten,” he said. “This is our way of reaching them — through sports, through education, through consistent engagement.”

The launch of Noble Court represents a major milestone for the foundation and underscores its broader vision to expand similar projects across Nigeria and the African continent.

According to Mr Ajayi, the goal is to build more facilities in underserved communities, using basketball as a tool for empowerment, inclusion, and social transformation.

“This is just the beginning,” he affirmed. “We want to ensure that every child, no matter where they come from, has the chance to dream, to grow, and to succeed.”

Reactions

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES after the unveiling, Kemi Olatunji, a resident of Sango Otta, said: “This court is more than just a sports facility — it’s a beacon of hope for our youth. We’re grateful to the Adeola Ajayi Foundation for bringing such a meaningful project to our doorstep. It will keep our children engaged, inspired, and off the streets.”

Also, Samuel Adeyemi, a 17-year-old aspiring basketball player, said the court was a big boost for youngsters like himself.

“Playing on a real court like this has always been a dream. I feel seen, I feel motivated, and I now believe that one day, I, too, can make it to the top. Thank you to everyone who made this possible, he said.

