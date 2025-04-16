A tribute to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s quiet defiance and global stewardship in a fractured trading world.
In a world fragmenting under the weight of tariffs and retaliation,
where supply chains tangle like barbed wire across geographies,
and the language of cooperation seems drowned beneath waves
of nationalism, fear, and competitive distrust,
she stands—
not as an echo from the past,
but as a steward of relevance,
offering clarity where others trade in chaos.
II
|
They doubted the purpose of Geneva’s quiet chambers,
called the WTO a relic of a war-weary century
an aging monument to multilateral optimism.
But she arrived not to defend nostalgia,
nor to sit quietly in procedural drift.
She came with fire in her eyes and steadiness in her tone,
speaking of reglobalisation—
not as repetition,
but as renewal.
III
Her words now travel the same corridors as containers and code:
a warning and a wisdom.
That an 80 per cent collapse between two giants
is not a bilateral tremor
but a global quake.
That a split world
divided by allegiance instead of trade
could bleed away 7 per cent of the planet’s shared hope—
not numbers,
but lives,
jobs,
schools unbuilt,
vaccines undelivered,
food unsent.
IV
In those margins between tit-for-tat and collapse,
she insists on dialogue—
not because it is easy,
but because the alternative is ruin.
And in urging cooperation,
she carries more than rules.
She carries the weight of least developed countries
who will not be in the room when decisions are made,
but who will live with their consequences.
V
She does not flinch.
Not when ministers speak the language of force,
not when old alliances falter,
not when headlines hunger for simplicity.
She listens.
She builds.
She reminds us that peace was never just a dream,
but a system.
A fragile architecture of norms and negotiation
that must be tended, even as storms rise.
VI
And so when the history of this age is written—
not by victors, but by survivors—
her name will not sit in footnotes.
It will stand where it belongs:
among the few
who faced fracture
and offered a bridge.
VII
Amidst the trade maelstroms,
she leads.
Chinedu Moghalu, a senior special adviser on Strategic Communication, Stakeholder Engagement and Advocacy, is a lawyer and strategist in sustainable development.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999