A tribute to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s quiet defiance and global stewardship in a fractured trading world.

In a world fragmenting under the weight of tariffs and retaliation,

where supply chains tangle like barbed wire across geographies,

and the language of cooperation seems drowned beneath waves

of nationalism, fear, and competitive distrust,

she stands—

not as an echo from the past,

but as a steward of relevance,

offering clarity where others trade in chaos.

II

They doubted the purpose of Geneva’s quiet chambers,

called the WTO a relic of a war-weary century

an aging monument to multilateral optimism.

But she arrived not to defend nostalgia,

nor to sit quietly in procedural drift.

She came with fire in her eyes and steadiness in her tone,

speaking of reglobalisation—

not as repetition,

but as renewal.

III

Her words now travel the same corridors as containers and code:

a warning and a wisdom.

That an 80 per cent collapse between two giants

is not a bilateral tremor

but a global quake.

That a split world

divided by allegiance instead of trade

could bleed away 7 per cent of the planet’s shared hope—

not numbers,

but lives,

jobs,

schools unbuilt,

vaccines undelivered,

food unsent.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

IV

In those margins between tit-for-tat and collapse,

she insists on dialogue—

not because it is easy,

but because the alternative is ruin.

And in urging cooperation,

she carries more than rules.

She carries the weight of least developed countries

who will not be in the room when decisions are made,

but who will live with their consequences.

V

She does not flinch.

Not when ministers speak the language of force,

not when old alliances falter,

not when headlines hunger for simplicity.

She listens.

She builds.

She reminds us that peace was never just a dream,

but a system.

A fragile architecture of norms and negotiation

that must be tended, even as storms rise.

VI

And so when the history of this age is written—

not by victors, but by survivors—

her name will not sit in footnotes.

It will stand where it belongs:

among the few

who faced fracture

and offered a bridge.

VII

Amidst the trade maelstroms,

she leads.

Chinedu Moghalu, a senior special adviser on Strategic Communication, Stakeholder Engagement and Advocacy, is a lawyer and strategist in sustainable development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

