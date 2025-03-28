The ongoing South West Games in Lagos have thrown the spotlight on archery, a sport gaining rapid popularity in Nigeria.

The event has made history by featuring archery as a competitive sport for the first time in regional games, with young athletes as young as nine years old participating.

Groundbreaking moment for archery

Emmanuel Oyeleke of Zen Archery described the occasion as “historical” and a significant milestone for the sport’s growth in Nigeria.

“This is historical. If you’ve been following archery for a long time, this is the first time we are having archery as a regional event. This means growth, it means development as a sport,” Mr Oyeleke said.

“Having youngsters—nine, ten, eleven years old kids here competing for their states—gives them a sense of pride, confidence, and discipline. It’s a sense of accomplishment.”

The tournament featured athletes from five states—Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, and Ekiti—competing in individual and team events.

Lagos State emerged dominant, securing gold in the Male Team Ranking and Mixed Team Event, while Ogun State claimed gold in the Female Team Ranking.

Tournaments: Catalyst for growth

Mr Oyeleke emphasised the transformative power of tournaments in advancing the sport.

“My coach always says one tournament is equivalent to ten practices of training sessions. With athletes from multiple states competing, this event will create a ripple effect, boosting archery’s development locally and internationally,” he explained.

Government support as a catalyst

The Lagos State Sports Commission has played a commendable role in fostering this growth.

Lekan Fatodu, the Director-General of the Commission, credited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his unwavering support.

“We need to give a big thank you to Mr. Governor, who I describe as the potent catalyst for sports development. He has been the pillar behind what we are doing,” Mr Fatodu said.

“This facility in Lagos demonstrates the extraordinary dedication of the state government in creating infrastructure for diverse sports. Imagine if we didn’t create this opportunity—many young talents would have been lost.”

Building Sustainable Future

The newly established archery facility in Lagos, managed by Zen Archery, is set to become a hub for training and competitions.

Mr Oyeleke revealed plans for an international tournament in June, with participants from across Africa expected to attend.

“We have a tournament coming up in June—the Lagos Championship. It’s going to be an international event, and we hope it will attract more investment and government support,” he said.

“We also encourage other states to replicate this model. We’re ready to provide technical, equipment, and advisory support to help them grow.”

Mr Fatodu echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of inclusivity in sports. “We don’t want to limit opportunities to football or basketball. Archery teaches focus, resilience, and goal-setting—skills that translate to life. With partners like Emmanuel Oyeleke, we’re confident Lagos will lead the way in nurturing world-class archers.”

Engaging the next generation

One of the most striking aspects of the competition was the participation of young athletes. Mr Oyeleke noted that archery’s appeal to children is undeniable.

“Archery is easy to sell to kids. They’ve seen it in movies and the Olympics. For them to touch, feel, and experience it—the thrill is a catch. Once they start shooting, they want to do more,” he said.

