As the South West Games 2025 (BATSWAG) draws near, archery stars are preparing for an exciting showdown in Lagos, highlighting the sport’s growing popularity in the city.

With Lagos becoming a key centre for archery, the competition is expected to give more athletes a chance to shine and help the sport grow even further.

The multi-sport event, set to take place from 25 to 29 March, will feature archery along with football, athletics, basketball, boxing, table tennis, and volleyball.

Archery’s inclusion is a big step forward, following the success of last year’s Zen Archery Championship in Lagos.

That tournament brought in top talent from across the country and showed how much interest in archery is increasing.

Encouraged by this success, organisers have confirmed that another edition will take place later this year after BATSWAG.

Archers from the six Southwestern states—Ekiti, Lagos, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, and Oyo—will compete in the event, giving them a valuable opportunity to test their skills and gain experience at a high level.

The South West Games is more than just a competition.

It is designed to discover and develop new sporting talents across the region.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has promised full support, including technical guidance and logistics, to ensure the event runs smoothly and meets high standards.

As the host state, Lagos has a strong history in sports and is fully prepared to organise a successful tournament.

The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, has assured that the Games will be well-planned, highlighting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to sports development.

As archery continues to gain attention in Nigeria, its presence at BATSWAG will give young talents a chance to showcase their skills while also strengthening Lagos’ role in promoting the sport.

The South West Games 2025 promises to be a memorable event, bringing together modern and traditional sports while encouraging teamwork, resilience, and excellence across the region.

