President Bola Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the top Management of 12 River Basin Development Authorities with the mandate of effectively developing and managing Nigeria’s water resource for national development.

The management team for the 12 River Basin Development Authorities and their coverage areas are as follows:

OGUN-OSUN RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, ABEOKUTA (Lagos, Oyo, Ogun and Osun):

1. Odebunmi Olusegun – Chairman (Oyo)

2. Adedeji Ashiru – Managing Director (Osun)

3. Ayo Oyalowo – Executive Director, Finance (Oyo)

4. Dokunmu Olufemi Oyekunle – Executive Director, Planning and Design (Ogun)

5. Suleiman Oris – Executive Director, Agric Services (Lagos)

6 . Julius Oloro – Executive Director, Engineering (Lagos)

UPPER BENUE RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, YOLA. Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe and Bauchi)

1. Sanusi Mohammed Babantanko – Chairman (Bauchi)

2. Samuel Mahmud Mohammed – Managing Director (Taraba)

3. Usman Babandubu Bakare – Executive Director, Engineering (Taraba)

4. Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo – Executive Director Finance (Gombe)

5. Isa Matori – Executive Director, Planning and Design Part of Bauchi

6. Hamman Dikko – Executive Director, Agric Services (Adamawa)

CHAD BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, MAIDUGURI (Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa)

1. Abdu Dauda – Chairman (Borno)

2. Tijjani Musa Tumsa – Managing Director (Yobe)

3. Bashir Baale – Executive Director, Finance (Yobe)

4. lliyasu Muazu – Executive Director, Agric Services (Adamawa)

5. Mohammed Shetima – Executive Director, Engineering (Borno)

6. Vrati Nzonzo – Executive Director, Planning and Design (Borno)

BENIN-OWENA DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (Edo, Delta North, Ondo and Ekiti)

1. Mike Ohio Ezomo – Chairman (Edo)

2. Femi Adekanbi – Managing Director (Ondo)

3. Austin Nonyelim Izagbo – Executive Director Planning and Design (Delta)

4. Johnson Oghuma – Executive Director, Agric Services (Edo)

5. Adegboyega Bamisile – Executive Director Finance (Ekiti)

6 Bayode Akinduro – Executive Director Engineering (Ondo)

NIGER DELTA BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (Rivers, Bayelsa and parts of Delta)

1. Ebikemi Boi Bosin – Chairman (Delta)

2. Amgbare Ebitimi – Managing Director (Bayelsa)

3. Mary Alagoa – Executive Director Finance (Rivers)

4. Austin N. Izagbo – Executive Director, Engineering (Delta)

5. Felix Kurogha – Executive Director Agric Services (Bayelsa)

6. Nnamdi Akani – Executive Director, Planning and Design (Rivers)

UPPER NIGER RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, MINNA (Niger, Kaduna and FCT)

1. Haruna Y. Usman – Chairman (Niger)

2. Dangajere Shuaibu Bawa Jaja – Managing Director (Kaduna)

3. Mohammed Usma – Executive Director, Finance (Niger)

4. Abdullahi A. Kutso – Executive Director, Planning and Design (Niger)

5. Ayuba Waziri Tedde – Executive Director, Agric services (FCT)

6. John Hassan – Executive Director, Engineering (Kaduna)

LOWER NIGER RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, ILORIN (Kwara and Kogi)

1. Abdullateef Alakawa – Chairman (Kwara)

2 .George Olumoroti – Managing Director (Kogi)

3. Babajamu Adeniran – Executive Director, Engineering (Kwara)

4. Abdullahi Sadiq – Executive Director, Agric Services (Kogi)

5. Alanamu Ayinla Abolere – Executive Director, Planning and Design (Kwara)

6. Abidemi Adeyemi – Executive Director Finance (Kogi)

LOWER BENUE RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, MAKURDI (Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa and Kogi)

1. Amos Gizo Yadukso – Chairman ( Plateau )

2. Ninga Terese – Managing Director (Benue)

3. Chris Takar – Executive Director, Engineering (Benue)

4. Yusuf Omaaki – Executive Director, Finance (Nasarawa)

5. Hassan Omale – Executive Director, Agric Services (Kogi)

6. Okibe Timothy Ogomola – Executive Director, Planning and Design (Benue)

ANAMBRA – IMO RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, OWERRI (Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi)

1. Emmanuel Anosike – Chairman (Anambra)

2 .Emeka Nduka – Managing Director (Imo)

3. Nwebonyi Priscilla Nkechi – Executive Director Finance (Ebonyi)

4. Evaristus Asadu – Executive Director, Engineering (Enugu)

5. Onukwubiri N.Ojigwe – Executive Director, Agric Services (Abia)

6. Abigail Igwe – Executive Director, Planning and Design (Anambra)

HADEJIA JAMAERE RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, KANO (Kano, Jigawa and Bauchi)

1 . Mamman Da’u Aliyu – Chairman (Jigawa)

2. Rabiu Suleiman Bichi – Managing Director Director (Kano)

3. Tijjani Musa Isa – Executive Director, Planning and Design (Jigawa)

4. Zainab Gamawa – Executive Director Agric Services (Bauchi)

5. Baffa Dandatti Abdulkadir – Executive Director, Engineering (Kano)

6 .Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso – Executive Director Finance (Kano)

CROSS RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (Cross River and Akwa Ibom)

1. Wabilly Nyiam – Chairman (Cross River)

2. Glory Ekpo Oho – Managing Director (Akwa Ibom)

3. Effiwatt Otu Eyo – Executive Director Finance (Cross River)

4. Ebiere Etuk Udoh – Executive Director, Agric Services (Akwa Ibom)

5. Charles Usua Akpan – Executive Director, Engineering (Akwa Ibom)

6. Ndom Abia -Executive Director, Planning and Design (Akwa Ibom)

SOKOTO RIMA BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina)

1. Bello Yahaya Wurno – Chairman (Sokoto)

2 Abubakar Mallam – Managing Director (Kebbi)

3. Kabiru Ladan Maigoro – Executive Director, Planning and Design (Zamfara)

4. Abubakar Ibrahim – Executive Director, Finance (Katsina)

5. Muttaka Badaru Jikamshi – Executive Director, Agric Services (Katsina)

6 . Mansur Aminu – Executive Director, Engineering (Zamfara)

President Tinubu charges the appointees to pool their wealth of experience together by injecting new lease of life in their respective areas of responsibilities in harnessing and developing the nation’s vast water resource potentials for national development.

Segun Imohiosen

Director, Information & Public Relations

For: Secretary to the Government of the Federation

