As the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers heat up, Nigeria’s Super Eagles are gearing up for a crucial match against Rwanda on Friday at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

With the stakes high, team captain William Ekong has emphasised that the team cannot afford another draw.

Speaking ahead of the match, Ekong stated, “Actually, we read about that in some places, but we are not bothered. I was part of the last game in Kigali which ended scoreless, but we know that we cannot afford a draw this time. Our objective is to pick the three points and bring some life back into our campaign.”

Despite Nigeria’s poor history in Rwanda, including several past draws, Ekong insisted the team’s focus is on the present and the task at hand: securing a victory to stay in the race for World Cup qualification.

“We are certainly not concerned about history books and what has happened before now. Qualification for the FIFA World Cup is our priority.” Ekong added.

The Super Eagles are yet to win a match in Rwanda. Their last encounter in the country, a 2025 AFCON qualifying match in September, ended in a 0-0 draw, adding to a string of disappointing results in previous years.

However, with qualification hanging in the balance, the team is determined to change their fortunes.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Ekong’s words come as the entire squad of 23 players has arrived in Kigali for training.

The team will conduct their second training session on Wednesday and their official session at the Amahoro Stadium on Thursday evening ahead of the match on Friday.

Among the early arrivals is Nigeria’s star striker, Victor Osimhen, who has been in fine form for his club, recently becoming the leading scorer in the Turkish Super Lig with 20 goals.

Osimhen, now with 23 goals for Nigeria in 47 appearances, will be crucial in the Eagles’ bid for victory.

Other key players include reigning African Player of the Year Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Sadiq Umar, and new invitee Tolu Arokodare, who will look to make an impact against the Rwandan defence.

The match, scheduled for 6 p.m. Rwanda time (5 p.m. Nigeria time), will be officiated by Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed, who has previously overseen Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Ghana in a friendly match in March 2024.

The match will be particularly significant as it marks the first competitive game for head coach Éric Chelle, who will lead the Super Eagles for the first time.

With Nigeria winless in their previous four matches, this game represents a must-win for the team if they are to have any hope of securing the automatic World Cup spot from Group C.

As the clock ticks down to Friday’s match, the Super Eagles are fully focused on bringing home the three points that could turn their World Cup qualification campaign around.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

