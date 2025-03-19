The death toll from the ongoing cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) outbreak in Kebbi State has risen to 55, affecting three Local Government Areas (LGAs), health authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The Commissioner for Health, Yunusa Musa-Ismaila, represented by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Shehu Nuhu-Koko, confirmed this during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the briefing was attended by representatives of development partners like the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

Mr Musa-Ismaila said the Public Health Department started receiving reports of people showing symptoms of fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and associated vomiting and dizziness, which in some cases resulted in deaths

“Following the receipt of these reports, active surveillance commenced with samples taken and sent to the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja to confirm the suspected outbreak of the disease,” he said.

“At the same time case management of those cases commenced at the General Hospitals in the Aliero, Jega and Gwandu affected LGAs.”

He said 653 suspected cases have so far been recorded, and 17 samples have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja for confirmation.

He explained that five samples result returned negative from NRL Abuja, while five samples were positive, adding that of the sample results, Aliero LGA accounted for three, Gwandu LGA one, while Jega LGA also accounted for one.

“All the five positive cases of the patients were treated and discharged alive and seven samples result are pending from NRL Abuja, while 55 deaths (Gwandu 25, Jega 16, Aliero 14), have been recorded,” he explained.

Mr Musa-Ismaila also revealed that 3,000 doses of CSM vaccines were received from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and distributed across the three LGAs in communities with a high burden of the reported cases.

“Aliero LGA 1,550 people have been vaccinated, including the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology community in Aliero; Gwandu LGA 798 people have been vaccinated, and Jega LGA 450 people have been vaccinated.”

He noted that as soon as additional vaccines arrive, the vaccination will continue statewide.

He said an advocacy visit to stakeholders was carried out across the state in partnership with WHO, MSF, and UNICEF.

He added that the state government had released N30 million to purchase drugs and other consumables for the response activities to cushion the effect.

The commissioner also said that drugs and other commodities have been distributed to affected LGAs.

Mr Musa-Ismaila added that isolation centres were set up in Gwandu, Jega, and Aliero, and drugs and other consumables were also provided.

He called on the general public to comply with health instructions and report any suspected case to the nearest health facility for necessary action.

(NAN)

