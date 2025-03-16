The Adekalu Bulls’ Baseball and Softball teams are on the brink of making history having secured prestigious spots in the Little League International tournaments in the Czech Republic and the Netherlands.

The tournaments, set for June and July, serve as qualifiers for the globally renowned Little League World Series in the United States – the biggest youth sports programme in the world.

The excitement was palpable at the Oshodi Comprehensive High School Field on Saturday, as young athletes trained vigorously under the guidance of international and local coaches, preparing for their upcoming European challenge.

However, despite their talent and determination, financial constraints threaten to prevent their journey.

For the young players, this is more than just a tournament – it is a chance to put their school, Lagos State, Nigeria, and Africa on the global baseball and softball map.

More importantly, it offers them life-changing experiences that cannot be measured in Naira or Dollars.

Leading the charge in preparing the team is Yolande Charles, a Canadian trainer and coach, who has been working closely with the players and coaches to elevate their skills to international standards.

“The game is played at a much faster pace outside Nigeria, and I am here to help bridge that gap,” Ms Yolande explained while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES.

“We are working on refining their batting, throwing, and catching techniques so they can compete on equal footing with their global counterparts.”

She believes that with continued development, these young athletes could form the foundation of Nigeria’s future Olympic baseball team. However, she stressed that inadequate facilities and lack of proper equipment remain major obstacles.

“These kids are incredibly talented, but they are training without the proper footwear, gloves, or bats. Baseball requires full gear, and many parents simply cannot afford it. The government and private sector must step up to support them,” she urged.

SOS: “We cannot afford to miss this chance”

Despite qualifying multiple times in the past, financial constraints have prevented some Nigerian teams from travelling to international tournaments.

Adekoya Peter, coach of the Adekalu Bulls’ U-14 baseball team seeking to be in the Netherlands to compete later this year, shared his frustrations while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES.

“We’ve qualified for the past four years, but each time, funding and logistics have stopped us from traveling. The last time we even secured visas, but without flight tickets, our visas were withdrawn,” he lamented.

This time, the team is determined to ensure history does not repeat itself. They are calling on corporate sponsors, philanthropists, the Lagos State Government, Ministries of Sports and Education, and well-meaning Nigerians to help make their dreams a reality.

“No support is too small. We need uniforms, shoes, pants, visas, and flight tickets—whether fully or partially sponsored. If we miss this opportunity, we may never get another like it,” Mr Adekoya emphasised.

The significance of this opportunity extends beyond sports.

Countries like Uganda have seen a surge in international baseball interest after being given the chance to compete globally.

Uganda now boasts over 15 professional players, with Major League Baseball (MLB) scouts regularly recruiting from the country.

“Nigeria has the same, if not better, raw talent. But without exposure, our players will remain unknown. We used to dominate Uganda, but now they are ahead of us simply because they were given opportunities,” Mr Adekoya noted.

Call to action

Beyond sports, baseball offers an avenue to instil discipline, teamwork, and leadership in young athletes while keeping them away from crime and social vices.

“In North America, marginalised children use sports to secure scholarships and better their futures. This programme could be the key to changing lives in Nigeria too,” Ms Yolande added.

She also highlighted the challenges young athletes face in obtaining visas and passports, calling for government intervention.

“The visa and passport process must be simpler and more affordable for young athletes. The average parent cannot afford these costs. This is where government partnership would make a huge difference,” she stressed.

With the Little League tournaments just months away, the team is racing against time to gather the necessary resources.

The kids are hopeful that Lagos and Nigeria will step up, invest in their young talents, and showcase their potential on the global stage.

“Every contribution, no matter how small, brings these children closer to representing Nigeria on the world stage.

“Interested sponsors and supporters can reach out to the Adekalu Bulls Baseball and Softball Team,” Mr Adekoya concluded.

As these young athletes seek help to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, their hope lies in the hands of those willing to support a dream bigger than the game itself.

