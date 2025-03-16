Nigeria’s fairytale run in the 2025 IHF Men’s Emerging Nations Championship came to an end in the semi-finals as host Bulgaria proved too strong, securing a 30-23 victory in Varna.

The Nigerian team had been one of the tournament’s surprise packages, finishing the preliminary round unbeaten and displaying power, pace, and promise.

Faruk Yusuf emerged as a standout performer, fueling hopes of a historic final appearance.

However, Bulgaria, backed by a passionate home crowd and boasting a rock-solid defence, proved to be a formidable hurdle.

Having conceded just 59 goals in their three group-stage matches, the hosts showcased their tactical discipline and experience to deny Nigeria a place in the final.

Bulgaria’s dominance from the start

From the opening whistle, Nigeria struggled to find their rhythm.

Bulgaria’s defensive unit, led by goalkeeper Petrov, frustrated the Nigerian attack, limiting them to just four goals in the first 16 minutes.

Petrov’s six crucial saves and an impressive 60 per cent save rate set the tone, while Nigeria’s shooting efficiency dropped to a worrying 31 per cent.

On the offensive end, Bulgaria’s top scorer, Svetlin Dimitrov, and Kristian Vasilev tormented Nigeria’s defence.

The duo combined for eight early goals as Bulgaria surged to a commanding 12-4 lead. Yusuf, who had been Nigeria’s talisman throughout the competition, managed just two goals from five attempts and committed three turnovers under Bulgaria’s relentless pressure.

Nigeria’s brave fightback falls short

Any hopes of a Nigerian comeback were dashed early in the second half. Bulgaria came out firing, unleashing a ruthless 4-0 run that extended their lead to 19-9. Dimitrov continued his masterclass, reaching the 50-goal mark in the competition with his 12th strike of the match.

Nigeria showed flashes of resistance, with Yusuf and his teammates battling to keep the scoreline respectable.

However, Bulgaria’s control of the game’s tempo and defensive discipline ensured that Nigeria could not mount a serious challenge.

Eyes on bronze

As the final buzzer sounded, Bulgaria celebrated in front of 2,000 ecstatic home fans, securing their place in the final.

Dimitrov finished with 13 goals, further cementing his status as the tournament’s top scorer, while Vasilev added six goals and six assists.

For Nigeria, the defeat was painful, but their journey is far from over. Reaching the semi-finals marks the best finish ever by an African team in the tournament’s history. Yusuf and his teammates now turn their attention to the bronze medal match, where they have one last chance to make history.

Nigeria’s future shines bright

Despite the loss, Nigeria’s campaign has been a testament to their growth and potential on the global handball stage.

Yusuf’s performances have captured attention worldwide, and the team’s resilience has set a strong foundation for future African participation in the championship.

With one final game left, Nigeria still has a chance to leave Varna with a medal. The fight isn’t over yet—one game, one shot, one last chance to make history.

