The Police Command in Lagos State has detained a 74-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this while briefing journalists in Lagos on Saturday.

Mr Hundeyin said that the incident happened on 12 March in the Iju area of the state.

He said that the girl’s father reported the case to the Iju Police Division on Thursday, 13 March at about 5.00 p.m.

“The suspect allegedly defiled his neighbour’s daughter in his room.

“Based on the report, a team of detectives visited the scene.

“The girl was taken to the hospital for examination and treatment, while the suspect was immediately detained,” Mr Hundeyin said.

He said the investigation was ongoing, saying that the suspect would be arraigned at the end of the investigation.

(NAN)

