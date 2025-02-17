The Niger Delta Sports Festival is set to make its debut in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, from 1 to 9 April, with no fewer than 3,000 athletes competing across 17 sports.

The event, an initiative of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), aims to revive the region’s legacy of producing elite athletes and provide a structured pathway for young talents.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos at the weekend, Project Consultant Itiako Ikpokpo emphasised that the festival is designed to identify and nurture the next generation of athletes from the region.

“The Niger Delta was once the breeding ground for Nigeria’s top athletes, but in recent years, talent development has dwindled. The NDDC, having made significant strides in infrastructural development, is now focusing on sports to reignite the region’s potential,” Mr Ikpokpo stated.

He stressed that the festival is exclusively for indigenes of the nine Niger Delta states—Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Imo, and Abia—ensuring that local talent is prioritised.

Onome Obruthe, head of special duties of Dunamis Icon and Harry Iwuala, communication director to the project consultant, were also present at the weekend’s media launch.

Fair play and genuine talent development

To maintain the integrity of the competition, the organisers have set strict eligibility criteria.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Only athletes aged 16 to 25 and of Niger Delta heritage will be allowed to participate.

“We are committed to achieving the core objective of this festival. That is why we have a strict age limit of 16 to 25 years. There will be stringent measures to detect and disqualify age cheats, and any state found guilty will face penalties,” Mr Ikpokpo warned.

Athletes will undergo trials at the Local Government Area and state levels before converging in Uyo for the main event, ensuring that only the best talents represent their states.

NDDC’s commitment to sports beyond infrastructure

The NDDC has long been recognised for its infrastructural development projects across the Niger Delta.

However, with this festival, the commission is demonstrating its commitment to youth development through sports.

“Just as the NDDC is known for its role in infrastructure, we also want to establish it as a key player in talent discovery and development. This festival is not just a competition; it is a stepping stone for young athletes to national and international platforms,” Mr Ikpokpo added.

Main Organising Committee inauguration

To ensure seamless execution, the Main Organising Committee (MOC) will be inaugurated on 21 February at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

The committee will be co-chaired by Itiako Ikpokpo and Boma Iyaye, a three-time sports commissioner in Rivers State and currently the NDDC’s Executive Director of Finance/Administration.

“All necessary structures have been put in place, and the Akwa Ibom State governor, Umo Eno, has graciously accepted the invitation to host the festival. Facilities have been inspected, and any necessary upgrades will begin immediately,” Mr Ikpokpo assured.

New beginning for Niger Delta Sports

The Niger Delta Sports Festival is poised to become a defining event in Nigerian sports, serving as a talent discovery hub that will supply the national teams with fresh prospects.

Mr Ikpokpo reaffirmed that the NDDC is not taking over the responsibilities of state governments but rather providing support to ensure the region maintains its dominance in Nigerian sports.

“This is a landmark initiative that will put the Niger Delta back on the map as a powerhouse of sports talent in Nigeria. We want the world to know that we are not just building roads and bridges; we are building futures through sports,” he concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

