South Africa head coach Hugo Broos launched a passionate defence of his team after Bafana Bafana secured a historic place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time, insisting their achievement had silenced the critics who doubted them throughout the tournament.

A second-half strike from Thapelo Maseko earned South Africa a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea in Monterrey on Wednesday, sealing second place in Group A behind co-hosts Mexico and guaranteeing Bafana Bafana a place in the Round of 32.

The result marks a landmark moment for South African football. Despite this being their fourth World Cup appearance, Bafana Bafana had never progressed beyond the group stage. Their previous participation came on home soil in 2010, where they became the first host nation in World Cup history to be eliminated in the first round.

Broos’ side arrived at this year’s tournament carrying little expectation after opening their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico. However, a determined draw against the Czech Republic kept their hopes alive before Wednesday’s decisive victory over South Korea completed a remarkable turnaround.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Speaking after the game, the veteran Belgian coach made no attempt to hide his satisfaction after qualification was confirmed.

“I’m very proud of the performance of my team. I think we gave an answer to all those big mouths over the last few weeks who thought we had to change something,” Broos said after the match.

“We simply continued doing what we believed in. We stayed faithful to our plan and this is the result.”

For the 74-year-old, who has transformed South Africa since taking charge in 2021, the achievement carries personal significance as he approaches the twilight of a distinguished coaching career.

“I said before that this could be one of the last tournaments of my career. To finish a career like mine in this way is something every coach dreams about,” he added.

Broos also credited the unique bond he shares with his players as a key factor behind South Africa’s success.

“The relationship between me and the players is special. Yes, I’m their coach, but I’m more than that. I think I’m their friend too. The connection we have is very strong.”

South Africa’s reward is a Round of 32 showdown against tournament co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday, with a place in the last 16 at stake.

While qualification has already secured a place in South African football history, Broos believes his players are far from satisfied.

“I know these players will be ready again. They want to keep making history,” he said.

“Reaching the next round would be even bigger. This group always wants to prove people wrong and show how good they are. Now we will see on Sunday if we can go even further.”