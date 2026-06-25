The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it has secured the conviction of a Deputy Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Idris Barde, for job racketeering.

In a statement on Thursday by its Head of Media and Public Communications, John Odey, the commission stated that Mr Barde was convicted by Justice Ngozika Nwabulu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Kurudu, Abuja.

Mr Barde, who served as a personal assistant to former NSCDC Commandant General Abdullahi Gana, was prosecuted on two counts arising from his alleged receipt of N4.55 million from Igbo Christian Okechukwu under the pretence of securing employment in the NSCDC for seven persons.

According to the statement, one of the charges alleged that Mr Barde, while serving as a public officer attached to the office of the NSCDC Commandant General in 2017, accepted the money as an inducement to facilitate recruitment into the paramilitary agency.

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The charge stated that the conduct contravened Section 18(d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The ICPC said it presented documentary and testimonial evidence during the trial to establish the allegations against the defendant.

After reviewing the evidence before it, the court found Mr Barde guilty and sentenced him to 12 months’ imprisonment with an option of a N4 million fine, the commission stated.

The conviction adds to a series of prosecutions by the ICPC targeting employment racketeering in government agencies, a practice that has continued to prey on job seekers amid high unemployment and intense competition for public sector jobs.

Anti-corruption agencies have repeatedly warned Nigerians against paying money to individuals who claim they can secure employment in government institutions, insisting that recruitment into public agencies is based on established procedures.

ICPC expresses commitment agaisnt abuse of office

Reacting to the judgement, the ICPC described the conviction as another demonstration of its commitment to holding public officers accountable for corruption and abuse of office.

The commission said it remained committed to promoting integrity, transparency and accountability across Nigeria’s public service and urged both public officials and citizens to uphold ethical standards and obey the law.

It also assured Nigerians that it would continue to deploy all lawful measures to prevent, investigate and prosecute corruption-related offences across the country.