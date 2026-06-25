Brazil secured top spot in Group C at the FIFA World Cup after defeating Scotland 3-0, while Morocco claimed second place with a dramatic 4-2 victory over Haiti in the final group matches.

The results confirmed Brazil and Morocco’s progression to the knockout stage, while Scotland and Haiti were eliminated after their final group performances.

Brazil entered their final fixture knowing victory would guarantee first place, and the five-time champions produced a composed display to overcome a determined Scotland side.

The South Americans controlled possession for long periods, using their attacking quality and experience to break down Scotland’s defensive structure.

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Scotland struggled to create clear opportunities as Brazil’s backline, led by their experienced defenders, maintained control throughout the contest.

Brazil’s attacking players continued to trouble the Scottish defence, with their movement and quick passing creating several openings.

The victory strengthened Brazil’s confidence heading into the knockout rounds, with the team finishing the group stage unbeaten.

For Scotland, the defeat ended their hopes of automatic qualification, leaving their tournament fate dependent on third-place rankings before final confirmation.

In the other Group C encounter, Morocco delivered an entertaining 4-2 win against Haiti in Atlanta to seal qualification.

Haiti, already eliminated before kick-off, played with freedom and showed attacking ambition against the African side.

The Caribbean nation opened the scoring and created history by recording their first World Cup goals since their appearance at the 1974 tournament.

Morocco responded strongly, with Achraf Hakimi and Ismael Saibari inspiring the comeback as the North Africans turned the match around.

Saibari continued his impressive tournament form by scoring in all three of Morocco’s group matches.

The Atlas Lions increased their attacking pressure in the second half, adding further goals through their substitutes to secure the victory.

Haiti refused to surrender and found the net again, but Morocco held firm to complete a crucial win.

Morocco’s qualification continues their rise on the global stage after their historic semi-final run at the 2022 World Cup.

The final Group C standings saw Brazil finish first, Morocco second, Scotland third and Haiti fourth.

Brazil and Morocco will now turn their attention to the knockout phase, while Scotland and Haiti leave the competition with contrasting emotions.

(NAN)