Africa secured its first point of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday as Morocco earned a deserved 1-1 draw against five-time champions Brazil in one of the standout matches of the tournament’s opening round.

The result underlined the growing stature of the Atlas Lions on the global stage, with the African champions once again proving capable of competing with the world’s elite after their historic run to the semifinals at the last World Cup.

In the other Group C game, Scotland marked their return to football’s biggest stage with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Haiti, moving to the top of the group after the first round of matches.

Morocco strike first

Playing before more than 80,000 spectators at MetLife Stadium, Morocco made an impressive start and deservedly took the lead in the 21st minute through Ismael Saibari.

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The PSV Eindhoven midfielder capitalised on a Brazilian mistake after Lucas Paquetá lost possession in midfield. The ball eventually found Brahim Díaz, whose perfectly weighted through pass split the Brazilian defence and sent Saibari clear on goal.

The midfielder calmly lifted the ball over advancing goalkeeper Alisson Becker to score his 10th international goal and give Morocco a deserved advantage.

Morocco’s aggressive pressing and swift transitions unsettled Brazil throughout the opening stages, forcing Carlo Ancelotti’s side into several uncharacteristic errors.

Vinícius rescues Brazil

Brazil eventually found a response through Vinícius Júnior in the 32nd minute.

The Real Madrid forward combined brilliantly with Bruno Guimarães before creating space on the left side of the penalty area and firing a powerful right-footed effort beyond Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

The goal, Vinícius’ 10th for Brazil, restored parity and shifted momentum back towards the South Americans after a difficult opening half-hour.

His strike also carried historical significance. It became the 79th World Cup goal scored by a Real Madrid player, drawing the Spanish giants level with Bayern Munich for the highest number of World Cup goals contributed by players from a single club.

Both teams created opportunities after the interval, but neither could find a winner in a contest played at a relentless pace.

According to Opta statistics, the ball was in play for 59 minutes and 13 seconds, the highest figure recorded at the tournament so far.

Morocco continue to impress

The draw further enhanced Morocco’s reputation as one of the strongest teams outside football’s traditional powers.

Facing a Brazilian side ranked sixth in the world and widely considered among the favourites for the title, the North Africans displayed composure, tactical discipline and attacking ambition throughout the encounter.

For Brazil, the result extended a remarkable record in World Cup opening matches. The Seleção are now unbeaten in tournament openers since 1934, a run stretching across 21 matches.

However, there will be concern over missed opportunities as they continue their pursuit of a first World Cup title since 2002.

Brazil were also without superstar Neymar, who remains sidelined while recovering from a calf injury.

Scotland edge Haiti

In the other Group C tie, Scotland celebrated their first World Cup victory since 1990 with a nervy 1-0 win over Haiti.

A deflected strike from captain John McGinn proved enough to secure all three points as Steve Clarke’s men ended a 28-year absence from the tournament on a winning note.

The result gives Scotland an early advantage in the race for qualification to the knockout rounds, a stage they have never reached at a FIFA World Cup.

Despite being ranked 84th in the world, Haiti tested the Scots throughout the contest and threatened an equaliser on several occasions.

Group C standings

After the opening round of matches, Scotland lead Group C with three points, while Morocco and Brazil have one point each. Haiti remain without a point.

The next set of fixtures could prove decisive. Morocco will face Scotland in Foxborough on Friday, while Brazil take on Haiti in Philadelphia.