The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has invited 29 athletes to the National Sports Commission (NSC) Commonwealth Games camp.

The move is part of preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in July.

The AFN disclosed this in a statement issued by its Media Coordinator, Kola Oredipe, on Wednesday.

Mr Oredipe said the invited athletes were selected after the successful completion of the national trials held in Lagos.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“The athletes, made up of 14 male and 15 female competitors, were drawn from the results of the just concluded national trials.

“The trials were held at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos,” he said.

He added that the selection process also considered athletes who missed the trials due to visa-related issues.

“The list also considered the current records of other athletes who were not able to make it to the Lagos trials because of visa issues,” Mr Oredipe stated.

The AFN Media Coordinator confirmed that invitation letters had been issued to all selected athletes.

“The letters signed by the Secretary-General of the Federation, Israel Inwang, urged the invited athletes to report.

“They are expected at the NSC National CWG camp in Abuja from Thursday, 25 June,” he said.

The federation explained that the athletics team would compete in 18 events across track and field.

The events include three relay categories scheduled for the Commonwealth Games.

They are the men’s 4×100 metres, women’s 4×100 metres and mixed 4×400 metres relays.

AFN President, Tonobok Okowa, expressed confidence in the team’s preparations ahead of the international competition.

Mr Okowa wished the athletes, coaches and officials a successful camping exercise without challenges.

The invited male athletes include Ajayi Kanyinsola, Akintola Alaba and Ashe Favour.

Others are Ezeakor Chidera, Fakorede Adekalu, Okon Israel and Onwuzuruike Udodi.

In the 400 metres category, the selected athletes are Ogazi Samuel, Udo Edidiong and Tyler Johnson.

Nathaniel Ezekiel will represent Nigeria in the 400 metres hurdles event.

For field events, Enekwechi Chukwuebuka will compete in the shot put.

Nnamdi Chinecherem will feature in javelin, while Schlueter Jami will compete in decathlon.

The female squad includes Ogundiran Blessing, Chukwuma Rosemary and Godbless Tima.

Other female sprinters selected are Ezechukwu Miracle, Olajide Olayinka and Chukwuka Obi.

World-class hurdler, Tobi Amusan, was listed for the 100 metres hurdles event.

The quarter-mile female athletes include Patience Okon-George, Onojuvwevwo Ella and Onyah Favour.

Joseph Esther was also selected for the 400 metres and mixed 4×400 metres relay events.

Field event representatives include Adeshina Temitope, Brume Ese, Oji Jessica and Olatoye Oyesade.

Adeshina will compete in the high jump, while Brume will take part in the long jump.

Oji will represent Nigeria in the shot put, with Olatoye competing in the hammer throw.

The AFN said the camp would provide the athletes with focused preparation, adding that the federation remained committed to producing a strong team for the Commonwealth Games.

(NAN)