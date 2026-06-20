South Africa defender Ime Okon has firmly shut down suggestions that he was courted by Nigeria, insisting that his commitment to Bafana Bafana was never in doubt despite being eligible to represent the Super Eagles.

The Hannover centre-back, who qualifies for both South Africa and Nigeria, is currently representing Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, where he continues to establish himself as one of the country’s emerging defensive leaders.

Okon played the full 90 minutes as South Africa battled to a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic, a result that kept their hopes of progressing from Group A alive heading into the decisive stages of the competition.

Speaking in a video shared by Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana on X, the defender explained that his decision to represent South Africa was rooted in identity rather than footballing opportunity.

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The 22-year-old dismissed claims that Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the World Cup influenced his choice, stressing that South Africa had always been where his heart belonged.

“I don’t know what to say but at the end of the day, I know where my heart is,” Okon said.

“I have played for South Africa in the COSAFA games and I scored. South Africa is everything to me. I don’t know anything aside South Africa.”

When directly asked whether the Nigeria Football Federation had attempted to persuade him to switch allegiance, Okon dismissed the suggestion and revealed there had been no serious effort to recruit him.

“Nooo. Not really. South Africa is my home. That’s what I have to say,” he stated.

Okon’s declaration comes against the backdrop of another disappointing chapter for Nigerian football on the global stage.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in the qualification playoffs held in Morocco.

That setback extended Nigeria’s World Cup drought to two consecutive editions, having also missed out on the previous tournament. It marks the first time since the country’s World Cup debut in 1994 that the three-time African champions have failed to qualify for back-to-back editions of football’s biggest tournament.

While Nigeria continues to reflect on another missed opportunity, Okon appears fully focused on helping South Africa make history at the World Cup, with Bafana Bafana still firmly in contention for a place in the knockout rounds.