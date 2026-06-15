Football fans in and around Nkpor-Agu, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, are eagerly anticipating the return of Nigerian international striker Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo, popularly known as Simy, as he prepares for a special homecoming celebration on 21 June.

Tagged “The Homecoming,” the event is designed to mark the conclusion of a remarkable season for the towering forward in Saudi Arabia and to offer thanksgiving for his football journey while looking ahead to greater achievements.

The one-day programme will begin with a Thanksgiving Mass at Holy Cross Parish, Nkpor-Agu, at 8:30 a.m., before culminating in an all-star novelty match at the United Primary School playing ground by 4 p.m.

Several notable football personalities are expected to participate in the exhibition game, including former Super Eagles stars Uche Nwofor and Ogenyi Onazi.

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They will be joined by emerging Nigerian talents such as Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi, David Nworah and Francis Ezeh.

Journey from Nkpor to the world

Simy’s story remains one of the most inspiring in Nigerian football.

The striker began his football career in Nkpor-Agu before moving abroad, where he featured for Portuguese clubs Gil Vicente and Portimonense before establishing himself in Italy with spells at Crotone, Salernitana, Parma and Benevento.

Now playing in Saudi Arabia, the Nanka-born striker enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Al-Orobah, finishing as the joint-top scorer in the Saudi First Division with an impressive 28 goals.

His career has been marked by several notable milestones, including becoming the first African player to finish as the top scorer in an Italian professional league when he netted 20 goals for Crotone during the 2019/20 Serie B season.

Simy also represented Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, featuring in matches against Croatia and Argentina.

Celebrating a lasting legacy

From the bustling streets of Nkpor to some of football’s biggest stages, including the World Cup, Simy’s journey has been defined by perseverance, resilience and an unwavering belief in his abilities.

His return home is expected to provide inspiration for aspiring footballers in Anambra State and beyond, while also offering an opportunity for family, friends and supporters to celebrate a player whose career continues to serve as a testament to hard work and determination.