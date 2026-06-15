A 33-year-old man, Ifechukwu Okechukwu, has allegedly murdered and secretly buried his 23-year-old girlfriend in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the suspect has been arrested and detained for investigation.

“The case was reported following credible information received from concerned members of the public, leading to the suspect’s arrest,” he said.

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The spokesperson said police operatives attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department have taken over the case and commenced “detailed inquiries” to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure the suspect was prosecuted.

Praise for residents

Mr Ikenga said the police in Anambra State have praised residents of the state for their “vigilance, cooperation and timely provision of information” that has continued to aid police and other security agencies in exposing criminal activities and tracking down offenders in the state.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Ikioye Orutugu, has reassured residents that the police in the state remain committed to protecting lives and property, enforcing the law, and ensuring that perpetrators of crimes were prosecuted.

Mr Orutugu also urged Nigerians to continue to support the police and other security agencies by reporting suspicious activities through the police’s emergency lines and nearest facilities.

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Prohibited in Nigeria

Murder is outlawed in Section 315 (6) of the Nigeria Criminal Code Act. Offenders, on conviction, face death sentence, section 319 (1) said.

Several persons have been sentenced to death for murder across the country.

An Aiyetoro High Court in Ogun State, for instance, sentenced a man, Adelake Bara, to death by hanging in June 2022, for shooting and killing one Olaleye Oke.

A high court in Lokoja, Kogi State, in January 2022, also sentenced a man, Muritala Dare to death by hanging for stabbing his colleague to death with a broken bottle.