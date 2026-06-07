With just four days to the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, excitement is building across the globe as football’s biggest spectacle prepares to kick off in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

This year’s tournament is historic for several reasons. For the first time, the FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams instead of 32, creating more opportunities for countries that had previously watched the competition from afar.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the host nation was the only debutant. Four years later, the expanded format has opened the door for four countries to make their first-ever appearance on football’s biggest stage.

For Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan, qualification is already a victory. But each nation will arrive in North America hoping to prove they belong among the world’s elite.

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Cape Verde: Small nation, big dream

Few stories are as remarkable as that of Cape Verde.

The island nation, located off the coast of West Africa, becomes the smallest country by land area ever to play at a World Cup and one of the least populous nations to reach the tournament.

Cape Verde overcame a difficult start to qualification before putting together an impressive run that included victories over Angola and Cameroon.

Though new to the World Cup, the “Blue Sharks” have made four appearances at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Their most notable tournament run came in 2023, when they reached the quarter-finals before losing to South Africa on penalties.

Much of the team’s success has come from its ability to identify and recruit talented players from the Cape Verdean diaspora across Europe.

Veteran striker Ryan Mendes remains the team’s leading figure, while captain and goalkeeper Vozinha provides experience. Young forward Dailon Livramento is expected to be one of the breakout stars.

Their World Cup journey begins against Spain before further Group H encounters with Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Curacao: Caribbean history makers

For Curaçao, qualification represents one of the biggest achievements in Caribbean football history.

With a population of just over 150,000 people, the Dutch Caribbean island becomes the least populous nation ever to qualify for a FIFA World Cup.

Their road to qualification was built on consistency. Curacao went unbeaten throughout the campaign, recording seven wins and three draws.

A key factor behind their success has been the leadership of veteran Dutch coach Dick Advocaat. At 78, he is set to become the oldest coach in World Cup history.

The squad includes several players with experience in European football, including Tahith Chong, brothers Leandro and Juninho Bacuna, goalkeeper Eloy Room and striker Rangelo Janga.

Curaçao face a daunting task in Group E, where Germany, Ecuador and Côte d’Ivoire await.

Jordan: Finally, on the world stage

Jordan have spent years knocking on the door of the World Cup.

The country came agonisingly close in 2014 but fell short in a playoff against Uruguay. More than a decade later, the dream has finally become reality.

The qualification campaign crowned years of steady progress for Jordanian football, which reached new heights with a runners-up finish at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Under coach Jamal Sellami, Jordan produced a disciplined and determined campaign, winning eight matches and losing only three.

The team will rely heavily on stars such as Mousa Al Tamari, Yazan Al Naimat and Ali Al Olwan as they seek to make an impact.

Their challenge, however, is significant. Jordan will face Austria, Algeria and defending champions Argentina in Group J.

Uzbekistan: Central Asia’s trailblazers

Uzbekistan’s qualification is another landmark achievement.

The nation becomes the first Central Asian country to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, ending years of near misses and disappointment.

The Uzbeks were one of Asia’s most impressive teams during qualifying, suffering only one defeat throughout the campaign.

Adding to the excitement is the presence of former World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro as head coach. The Italian legend has brought experience and belief to a squad already packed with talent.

Captain Eldor Shomurodov leads the attack, while Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov has emerged as one of the team’s biggest stars. Midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullaev is another player attracting attention ahead of the tournament.

Uzbekistan will open their campaign against Colombia before taking on Portugal and DR Congo in Group K.

New faces, new stories

The World Cup has always been about more than trophies and superstars. It is also about dreams, national pride and stories that inspire future generations.

The expansion to 48 teams has brought fresh faces to football’s biggest stage and given millions of supporters new reasons to believe.

Whether Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan or Uzbekistan progress beyond the group stage remains to be seen. But by reaching the tournament, all four nations have already secured a place in football history.