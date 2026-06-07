The management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in Enugu State has dismissed reports of an imminent terrorist attack and mass abduction of students in the institution.

The UNN spokesperson, Agha Inya, disclosed this in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

A report which surfaced online last week claimed that some terrorists were planning to launch a deadly attack on the Nsukka campus of the UNN and also abduct several university students.

No security intelligence

Mr Inya said in the statement that there is “no credible security intelligence or verified threat” to the university that supports the claims contained in the post.

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“The information being circulated is therefore unsubstantiated and should not be regarded as factual,” he said.

Ban on motorcycle operations, other precautionary measures

The UNN spokesperson said the university management has, however, taken additional precautionary measures to strengthen campus security further.

“These measures include the deployment of personnel of the Nigerian Police Force and the Nigerian Army at key entry points to complement the efforts of the University Security Unit.

“In addition, some access gates to the Nsukka campus will be temporarily closed to enhance the monitoring and regulation of movement into and out of the university,” he said.

Mr Inya also announced a ban on motorcycle operations on campus to monitor possible infiltration of terrorists into the institution.

“Management also wishes to inform members of the university community that, with immediate effect, motorcycle operations within the campus have been suspended.

“Consequently, no motorcycle will be permitted beyond the university gates except those belonging to authorised security personnel,” he said.

“Staff who commute to work on motorcycles are advised to park them at designated locations outside the campus perimeter before proceeding to their offices.”

Assurance of safety

Mr Inya said the university management has assured students and staff of their safety in light of the rumoured imminent attack.

He urged UNN students and staff to remain calm and continue their normal activities without fear.

The spokesperson advised parents, guardians and students, as well as staff members, against spreading unverified information capable of creating unnecessary anxiety, panic or disruption.

“While there is no known threat to the university, we encourage members of the university community to be vigilant and security-conscious.

“Any suspicious person, movement or activity should be promptly reported to the University Security Department or the nearest security agency,” he said.

“Security is a collective responsibility, and the cooperations of all staff, students and other stakeholders are essential in maintaining the peaceful and secure environment for which the University of Nigeria is known.”

Not the first time

There had been a previous rumour of a planned terror attack on a university in Enugu State.

Last December, there was a video report that some armed “Fulani bandits” had settled near Maduka University in Enugu State, from where they carry out deadly attacks.

The report, which the university has since debunked, claimed the bandits set up about 38 camps near the privately owned institution.