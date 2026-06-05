The countdown is almost over. In seven days, the eyes of the football world will once again turn to the FIFA World Cup, the tournament that has produced some of the sport’s greatest moments, biggest upsets and most iconic champions.

For Nigerian fans, however, there remains a familiar feeling of disappointment. The Super Eagles will once again be absent from football’s grandest stage after failing to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup following their painful playoff defeat before Qatar 2022 and another unsuccessful qualification campaign.

Yet Nigeria’s absence is unlikely to diminish local interest. From Lagos to Kano, Port Harcourt to Enugu, millions of Nigerians will still passionately follow the tournament, adopting favourite teams and players while hoping to witness history.

As the competition approaches, several nations have emerged as genuine contenders. While Argentina arrive as reigning champions, others boast extraordinary talent pools, while a few carry the weight of expectation built over decades.

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Here is a detailed ranking of the seven teams best positioned to conquer the world.

Argentina: The Champions still set the standard

The Argentines come in as reigning champions and have won the Mundial 3 times in 1978, 1986, 2022 also finishing as runners up thrice in 1930, 1990, 2014, making it a total of six World Cup final appearances.

Argentina enter the tournament carrying the confidence that only champions possess, and would be hoping they can make it at least seven finals.

Their triumph in Qatar 2022 ended a 36-year wait for World Cup glory and “completed” one of football’s greatest stories as Lionel Messi finally secured the one trophy missing from his legendary career.

Unlike many champions who decline after reaching the summit, Argentina have continued to evolve. Under Lionel Scaloni, they have transformed into one of the most tactically disciplined teams in international football.

Star power

While Messi remains the face of the team, Argentine fans would argue they are no longer dependent on him, as their squad features elite performers across Europe, including creative midfielders, dynamic attackers and defenders who have excelled at the highest level.

The biggest strength of this team is collective responsibility. Every player understands his role.

Tactical identity

Scaloni’s system is known to prioritise defensive compactness, aggressive pressing, quick transitions, and an attempt at Midfield control.

They are comfortable dominating possession but equally capable of sitting deep and striking on the counterattack. That flexibility makes them incredibly difficult to prepare against.

Biggest strength

Mentality. This group has repeatedly shown an ability to overcome adversity, whether in penalty shootouts, hostile environments or high-pressure knockout matches.

Potential weakness

Age remains a concern as several core players like Lionel Messi, Nicholas Tagliafico, Nicolas Otamendi, Emiliano Martinez are now deep into their 30s and maintaining peak physical levels throughout a month-long tournament may prove challenging.

World Cup winning probability

9/10

Argentina possess experience, belief, tactical cohesion and perhaps the strongest winning mentality in international football today.

France: The Tournament specialists

France have been World Champions twice 1998, 2018, and runners up twice as well, 2006, 2022. But no country has matched France’s consistency at major tournaments over the past decade.

They won the World Cup in 2018, reached the final in 2022 and have regularly advanced deep into European Championships.

Star power

France’s squad depth is unmatched. Their pool includes world-class performers in virtually every position. From Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, to PSG’s Ousmane Dembele, and Desire Doue, not forgetting fleet footed and in-form Michael Olise of Bayern Munich are but a few of the bunch.

Even players left out of the squad would start for many other nations. The team’s attacking firepower remains frightening, while their midfield and defence combine athleticism with technical excellence.

Tactical identity

Coach Didier Deschamps has often been criticised for pragmatism, but his approach consistently delivers results.

France rarely dominate possession unnecessarily. Instead, they defend compactly, exploit space quickly on the counter and attack ruthlessly to devastating effect in transition.

Biggest strength

Their biggest strength is squad depth. If injuries occur, France can replace key players like for like without significantly weakening the team.

Potential weakness

Occasional complacency, especially against perceived smaller nations. France sometimes perform below their level against supposedly weaker opponents, while, internal tensions have also surfaced during previous tournaments.

World Cup winning probability

8.8/10

France possess every ingredient needed to become champions again. This is a team that definitely have its faith in its hands.

Portugal: The most talented squad in their history

Portugal have never won the World Cup before. Remarkably, they have never reached a World Cup final despite producing some of football’s greatest players.

Third place has been their best finish since 1966, and falling to Morocco at the quarter final phase in 2022 is the closest they’ve been in the last decade to the trophy. But, that statistic could change this year.

Why this team is different

Portugal’s current generation may be the strongest in their history. Previous Portuguese teams often relied heavily on one superstar but, this squad boasts elite quality throughout the pitch.

Star power

The balance between youth and experience is exceptional. From the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo featuring in his 6th World Cup, to the magical midfield four of Premier league player of the season Bruno Fernandes, Champions league winning duo with PSG Vitinha, and Joao Neves, and the dynamic Bernado Silver. The Portugal squad has arguably the deadliest creative unit, going into the World Cup.

Portugal possess technical midfielders, creative playmakers in abundance, clinical forwards and experienced defenders. Few teams can match their versatility.

Tactical identity

Portugal are capable of controlling possession, playing on the counterattack, pressing aggressively, and defending compactly. That adaptability makes them dangerous in knockout football.

Biggest strength

Technical quality.

Virtually every player is comfortable under pressure and capable of creating moments of brilliance.

Potential weakness

Portugal occasionally struggle to convert dominance into goals against defensive opponents, especially those with low blocks.

World Cup winning probability

8.5/10

This could finally be the tournament where Portugal break through and reach their first World Cup final.

Brazil: Football’s eternal giants

Brazil are the most successful nation ever with 5 world cups to their name, 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002, and no nation carries greater footballing prestige than Brazil.

The Seleção remain synonymous with World Cup success, and football fans and lovers of the nation see it s a birthright, due to their history at the tournament.

Star power

Brazil continue to produce elite talent at an astonishing rate and would be gunning for a 6th World Cup title with all arsenal in full flow.

Their attack combines flair, creativity and unpredictability, and few teams possess more players capable of deciding matches individually.

Tactical identity

Modern Brazil are more balanced than previous generations. While attacking football remains central to their identity, they now place greater emphasis under Ex- Real Madrid gaffer, Carlo Ancelloti on defensive organisation, midfield structure, tactical discipline.

With the Jongo Bonito style of old, relegated to the background for sound tactical play.

Biggest strength

Their biggest strength lies in individual brilliance of the likes of Neymar Jr, Vinicius Jr, or even Barcelona’s Raphina, as Brazil can win games even when collective performances fall below expectations.

Potential weakness

Defensive concentration has been a bane for this Brazillian side, has they have occasionally struggled against organised European opposition in recent tournaments.

World Cup winning probability

8.2/10

Never underestimate a nation that has won five World Cups.

England: Seeking to end 60 years of hurt

England have won the World Cup just once, in 1966, and their long wait for another World Cup title has become one of football’s most discussed stories.

However, this generation has consistently challenged for major honours but, always falling off by the way, as seen in the last edition, losing to France 2-1 at the quarter final stage.

Star power

England possess arguably the finest finishers in the nations history as options in the tournament. With the likes of Harry Kane, Marcos Rashford, and Ollie Watkins all in fine form going into the mundial.

Their squad combines proven goalscorers, elite creators, powerful midfielders, emerging young stars.

Biggest strength

This England side posess depth and attacking variety. England can hurt opponents through open play, set pieces and counterattacks.

Potential weakness

Pressure, few nations face the level of scrutiny England endure during major tournaments, based on fan expectations, and the ambitious nature of their supporters.

World Cup winning probability

7.8/10

England have the talent. The challenge remains on how they would handle expectation, with Thomas Tuchel also famously leaving some fan favourites in form like Harry Maguire and Phil Foden home.

Spain: Masters of possession

Surprisingly have been crowned champions just once in 2010 when their golden generation revolutionised football sweeping everything before them and collecting trophies and medals along the way in a clean swoop.

Their current side represents a modern evolution of that philosophy.

Tactical identity

Spain remain committed to ball retention, positional play, technical superiority, in fact few teams can lay claim to controlling matches better.

Biggest strength

Midfield quality which is a bit lacking in this current set based on form going into the tournament. Nevertheless Spain’s ability to dominate possession often prevents opponents from developing rhythm.

Potential weakness

Their shyness in front of goal has been a problem many a time. They create numerous chances without converting enough of them.

World Cup winning probability

7.5/10

Spain may quietly emerge as one of the tournament’s most dangerous teams, with steady build and growing into the tournament.

Germany: The sleeping giant

German machines as they are fondly called due to their effectiveness and efficiency at tournaments, have been champions for 4 times, 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014, and have finished second 4 times as well. Resulting in eight World Cup final appearances

But, Germany’s recent struggles have caused many observers to overlook them, but history suggests that could be a costly mistake.

Tactical identity

Germany remain one of football’s most organised nations. They combine tactical discipline, physical intensity (ghenghen pressing), and tournament experience.

Biggest strength

The Germans are generally known for their mental toughness. Germany traditionally also improve as tournaments progress.

Potential weakness

Inconsistency as been their bane, as their performances since winning the 2014 World Cup have fluctuated dramatically, disappointing both fans and pundits alike.

World Cup winning probability

7/10

Germany are unlikely favourites, but few nations understand tournament football better than the German machines.

Verdict

The absence of Nigeria means millions of Super Eagles supporters will once again experience the World Cup as neutral observers. Yet that neutrality may make this tournament even more fascinating.

Will Argentina successfully defend their crown? Can France reclaim the throne? Is this finally Portugal’s moment? Will Brazil end a 24-year wait? Or can England, Spain or Germany write a new chapter in football history?

Seven days from now, the answers will begin to unfold. And as always, the World Cup promises drama, heartbreak, heroes and moments that will live forever.