Some All Progressives Congress (APC) faithfuls and political support groups in Eti-Osa Constituency I in Lagos State have asked President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the party to intervene in the dispute over the party’s House of Assembly ticket for the constituency ahead of the 2027 general election.

The appeal followed the publication of the Lagos APC’s list of successful candidates for the House of Representatives and Lagos State House of Assembly elections, which named Saheed Bankole as the party’s candidate for Eti-Osa Constituency I.

According to results announced after the primary held in Ajah, the incumbent lawmaker and Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Noheem Adams, polled 7,638 votes to defeat Saheed Bankole, who secured 1,225 votes. The exercise was conducted across the constituency’s wards, with election officials declaring Mr Adams the winner.

However, the APC’s final list of candidates released on 25 May identified Mr Bankole as the party’s candidate for Eti-Osa Constituency I.

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At a protest held at the Second Toll Gate area of Lekki on Thursday, members of the Noheem Adams Support Group, alongside party supporters, community leaders, youth and women groups, urged the party leadership to uphold what they described as the outcome of the primary election.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Owolabi Yisa said party members in the constituency had clearly expressed their preference during the primary and called on the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, and the Lagos APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, to ensure that the result was respected.

The group said the margin between both aspirants reflected overwhelming support for Mr Adams and argued that reversing the outcome could create divisions within the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to them, Mr Adams enjoys support from party elders, traditional rulers, market leaders, youth organisations and community groups across the constituency.

They attributed his popularity to his years of representation, constituency projects, youth empowerment programmes and engagement with residents.

“The will of the people was clearly expressed. This was not a narrow victory and it was not a disputed mandate. It was an overwhelming endorsement by party members across Eti-Osa Constituency I,” Mr Yisa said.

The stakeholders warned that disregarding the outcome of the primary could weaken party cohesion and discourage grassroots supporters.

They also appealed directly to President Tinubu to intervene and ensure what they described as fairness and internal democracy within the party.

APC reacts

Amid the controversy, Lagos APC Chairman Cornelius Ojelabi insisted that the published list remains the official outcome of the party’s primaries.

Mr Ojelabi said that the state chapter merely published the results submitted by a committee appointed by the party’s national leadership and had no role in altering the outcome, The Punch Newspaper reports.

“The state chapter only published the outcome of the primaries conducted by the committee constituted by the national headquarters,” he said.

The chairman maintained that the candidates’ list already released by the party remains valid despite protests by aggrieved stakeholders.

The protesters, however, urged the APC leadership to review the matter, saying respect for the wishes of party members would strengthen unity within the party.

They reaffirmed their support for the APC and President Tinubu’s administration but insisted that lasting unity could only be achieved through justice, fairness and adherence to the outcome of democratic processes.