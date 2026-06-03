Judge Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja is currently delivering judgement in the trial of five defendants linked to the 2022 attack on St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State. About 40 persons were said to be killed and over 100 others injured in the attack that took place during a Sunday mass at the church.

Mr Nwite, who began reading out his written judgement at about 9:18 a.m., speaks in a firm and loud voice. He intermittently raises his head sharply as reads the judgement to a packed courtroom.

The five defendants standing trial over the 5 June 2022 attack on the church in Owo are Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, 25; Al Qasim Idris, 20; Jamiu Abdulmalik, 26; Abdulhaleem Idris, 25; and Momoh Otuho Abubakar, 47.

They stand in the dock and fix their gaze on the judge the proceedings unfold. The oldest among them wears a white gown and a white soft rounded cap. He folds his arms across his chest and remains still.

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At intervals, some of the defendants turn towards the courtroom audience, as if pleading for help, before shifting their gaze back to the judge as the judgement continues. They now sit in the dock after standing for a long time.

Lawyers to the prosecution and the defence remain seated in silence as they follow the proceedings.

The judge started the judgement by first reading out the nine amended counts filed against the five defendants.

He noted that 11 prosecution witnesses testified in the case, identified as SSSA to SSK. He also reviewed the exhibits and documents admitted in evidence before the court.

At 10:38 a.m., as Judge Nwite noted the testimonies of witnesses presented during the trial.

At a point he announced that he has received information that two of the defendants are “pressed”. He paused the judgement to allow them to relieve themselves. At about 10:43 a.m., the judge also rose and left the courtroom.

He returned at 10:45 a.m. and the judgement continued.

He is still reading the judgement as of the time of filing this report.

Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Nwite reserved judgement on 26 May after lawyers to the prosecution and the defence rendered their final submissions.

The court later fixed Wednesday for judgement and informs the parties.

While presenting the final address, the prosecution lawyer, Ayodeji Adedipe, urged the court to convict the defendants and impose the maximum punishment of death because of the gravity of the alleged offence.

However, the defence lawyer, Abdullahi Mohammad, asked the court to discharge and acquit his clients, arguing that the prosecution fails to prove its case against them.

The attack

On 5 June 2022, gunmen stormed the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, during Pentecost Mass, killing more than 40 worshippers and injuring over 100 others.

The attack occurs amid worsening insecurity in different parts of the country. For over a decade, the northeastern part of the country has been in the grip of insurgency. Splinter groups of terrorists and their cells are believed to have spread to the North-west and North-central where armed criminals, often referred to as bandits who kidnap for ransom, also operate.

Kogi State in the North-central region shares borders with Ondo State in the South-west where the June 2022 massacre occurs. Observers believe the attack is a major sign pointing to the gradual spread of terrorist activities down south.