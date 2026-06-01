Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has added another major individual honour to an outstanding campaign after winning the 2025/26 Turkish Süper Lig Goal of the Season award for his stunning overhead kick for Trabzonspor.

The Nigerian forward earned the prestigious recognition for his sensational bicycle kick in Trabzonspor’s 4-2 victory over Fatih Karagümrük on 27 September 2025, during a week seven league encounter.

Onuachu’s moment of brilliance came after he latched onto a delivery from Wagner Pina before producing an acrobatic overhead effort that left goalkeeper Ivo Grbić helpless and brought supporters to their feet.

The goal emerged as the fans’ favourite at the end of the season, beating strikes from Beşiktaş midfielder Orkun Kökçü and Fenerbahçe attacker Marco Asensio to claim the top prize.

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Confirming the result, the Turkish top flight celebrated the Nigerian’s achievement on Sunday.

“You chose, he won. The winner of the most beautiful goal of the 2025/26 Trendyol Süper Lig season has been determined: Paul Onuachu,” the league announced.

Siz seçtiniz, o kazandı. Trendyol Süper Lig’de 2025-26 Sezonunun en güzel golünün sahibi belli oldu! ✅ ! ⚽✨#TrendyolSüperLig I #FutbolaAşığızKüfüreKarşıyız | @Trabzonspor pic.twitter.com/WyCekIqRVg — Trendyol Süper Lig (@superlig) May 31, 2026

Reward for a Remarkable Season

The Goal of the Season award caps a memorable campaign for the towering striker, who was one of the standout performers in Turkish football throughout the season.

Onuachu finished the league campaign with 22 goals and two assists, ending as the Süper Lig’s joint top scorer alongside İstanbul Başakşehir forward Eldor Shomurodov.

For much of the season, the Nigerian appeared destined to claim the Golden Boot outright after embarking on a blistering 10-match scoring streak that propelled him clear of the chasing pack.

However, a slowdown in the closing weeks of the campaign allowed Shomurodov to draw level and share the scoring crown.

Despite missing out on the outright Golden Boot, Onuachu’s numbers once again underlined his importance to Trabzonspor and reinforced his reputation as one of the most consistent goalscorers in Turkish football.

From successful loan spell to Club Icon

The 31-year-old’s latest achievements continue a remarkable Trabzonspor journey that began during an earlier loan spell.

After scoring 15 league goals during his initial stint with the club, the Turkish side moved to secure his services permanently, a decision that has proven highly rewarding.

Since then, Onuachu has established himself as the focal point of Trabzonspor’s attack, combining his aerial dominance, physical presence and clinical finishing to devastating effect.

His Goal of the Season-winning strike also showcased a different side to his game, demonstrating the technical quality and athleticism that have often been overshadowed by his reputation as a traditional target man.

Transfer speculation intensifies

Following another prolific season, speculation surrounding Onuachu’s future continues to grow.

The Super Eagles striker has been linked with a possible summer exit from Trabzonspor, with reports suggesting several Saudi Arabian clubs are preparing lucrative offers to lure him away from Turkey.

For now, however, the Nigerian can reflect on a season filled with goals, records, and individual accolades.

Having finished as the league’s joint top scorer and now claimed the Goal of the Season award, Onuachu has once again proven his value on one of Europe’s most competitive stages and further strengthened his status as one of Nigeria’s most reliable forwards abroad.