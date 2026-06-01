Members of the Take-It-Back (TIB) Movement on Monday staged a protest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, over the abduction of pupils and teachers in the recent Ogbomoso axis of the state, calling on the government to take urgent steps to tackle rising insecurity.

The protesters gathered at Mokola Roundabout under the banner of the “Bring Back Our Pupils and Teachers” campaign, demanding the immediate release of all kidnapped victims and stronger measures against kidnappers and other criminal groups.

The demonstration followed the recent abduction of pupils and teachers on 15 Ma when armed men riding motorcycles attacked three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to the police, the assailants stormed Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, as well as Community Grammar School and L.A. Primary School in Ahoro-Esiele, abducting pupils and teachers before fleeing into nearby forests.

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Governor Seyi Makinde later disclosed that 39 pupils and seven teachers were kidnapped during the attacks. He also said one of the abducted teachers had been killed, while some members of a joint rescue team comprising soldiers, police officers and local vigilantes sustained injuries after encountering explosives allegedly planted by the kidnappers during rescue operations.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its Oyo State Coordinator, Dimeji Salako, the movement said residents were protesting because they were tired of seeing their loved ones get killed, tired of living in fear, and tired of kidnappings.

The group also rejected Governor Makinde’s call on residents to replace the planned protest with prayers, insisting that insecurity requires concrete government action.

“We will not pray away insecurity. Prayer is not a substitute for governance. Prayer is not a security strategy. Prayer cannot replace intelligence gathering, effective policing, accountability, and decisive action against criminal elements,” the group said.

According to the movement, citizens have a constitutional right to demand accountability when the government fails to adequately guarantee their security and welfare.

The group argued that residents should not be expected to remain silent while kidnappers continue to terrorise communities across the state.

“The people of Oyo State have prayed. They have exercised patience. They have waited, yet the menace of kidnapping and insecurity continues to cast a dark shadow over our communities,” the statement said.

Demands

The protesters called for the immediate return of all abducted victims and urged authorities to strengthen intelligence gathering, policing and rescue efforts.

They also demanded what they described as urgent action, accountability and improved security across the state.

“This protest is not against peace; it is a demand for peace. It is a demand that government works,” the statement added.

The movement maintained that the protest would remain peaceful and lawful, urging civil society groups, students, workers and other residents to support the campaign against insecurity and kidnapping in Oyo State.

The attack

PREMIUM TIMES reported that armed hoodlums riding motorcycles attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Yawota, as well as Community Grammar School and L.A Primary School in Esiele, Oriire Local Government Area, on 15 May.

The police confirmed that an assistant headmaster identified as Mr Adesiyan was killed during the attack. The police further revealed that an okada rider was also shot dead after resisting attempts by the attackers to seize his motorcycle.

Governor Makinde later disclosed that 25 students and seven teachers were abducted during the attacks. He also confirmed that one of the teachers was killed by the assailants. Videos later circulated showing that a teacher, Michael Oyedokun was beheaded by the gunmen.

The governor said the state government was willing to negotiate with the abductors to secure the safe release of the victims.

“Whatever their demands may be, we are ready to listen and address the ones we can as a state government,” Governor Makinde said while addressing journalists in Ibadan.

Governor Makinde described the situation as fluid and difficult, noting that security operatives were still carrying out rescue operations in the area.

He also disclosed that the state government had established an operational situation room at the Oyo State Police Command headquarters to coordinate rescue efforts and provide verified information to the public.

The attack has since stirred outrage across the country, with concerns growing over the increasing wave of abductions targeting schools and rural communities in the South-west.

President Tinubu has condemned the abduction and directed security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and arrest of the perpetrators.

He also assured the Oyo State Government and affected families that the federal government would support ongoing rescue operations and efforts to restore security in the area.