The 2025/26 Premier League season ended with drama, tears and celebrations on Sunday.

At Selhurst Park, Arsenal finished their title-winning campaign in style, Tottenham Hotspur narrowly avoided relegation, but West Ham United suffered the heartbreak of dropping out of the top flight.

Freshly crowned champions, Arsenal closed the season with a 2-1 victory away at Crystal Palace.

Mikel Arteta’s side, who secured the title in midweek, lifted the Premier League trophy after the match to cap their first league triumph since 2004.

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At the other end of the table, Tottenham survived relegation by the narrowest of margins after defeating Everton 1-0 in North London. João Palhinha scored the decisive goal before halftime as Spurs held on to secure safety and finish two points above West Ham.

Despite beating Leeds United 3-0 at the London Stadium, West Ham were relegated after 14 years in the Premier League. Captain Jarrod Bowen scored and also provided an assist, but the victory proved meaningless as results elsewhere went against the Hammers.

Emotional farewells

The final day also marked emotional farewells for two modern Premier League greats.

At Anfield, Mohamed Salah played his final game for Liverpool in a 1-1 draw against Brentford. The Egyptian forward received a standing ovation and kissed the turf as he left the pitch in tears after assisting Liverpool’s equaliser.

Pep Guardiola also bowed out as Manchester City manager after a 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa. Guardiola, who won 20 major trophies during his time at City, was visibly emotional as Bernardo Silva and John Stones received guards of honour during the match.

Other results

Elsewhere, Manchester United ended the season strongly with a 3-0 away victory over Brighton. Bruno Fernandes capped a brilliant campaign by setting a new Premier League assist record with his 21st assist of the season.

Sunderland also celebrated a remarkable achievement after beating Chelsea 2-1 to qualify for the Europa League in their first season back in the top flight. Chelsea’s defeat saw them miss out on European football entirely after finishing 10th.

Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were in action for 90 minutes as Fulham rounded off their season with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United, while Bournemouth secured Europa League qualification after finishing sixth after a 1-1 draw away to Nottingham Forest.

Awoniyi was a second-half substitute for Forest, but his compatriot Ola Aina was missing in action in the final league game of the season.