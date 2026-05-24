The stage is set for the grand climax of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League season, as the title race, continental qualification chase, and relegation battle all go down to the final day, promising a dramatic afternoon across the country.
Rangers International lead the standings with 65 points, just one ahead of Rivers United, ensuring the championship will only be decided after the final whistle on Sunday.
Rangers are in Lagos to face Ikorodu City, who are still pushing for continental qualification, while Rivers United host Katsina United in Port Harcourt, hoping for a favour from Lagos.
At the bottom of the table, the survival battle remains equally tense.
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Former champions Enyimba FC are shockingly still battling relegation ahead of their decisive clash against El-Kanemi Warriors FC, while Niger Tornadoes FC, Warri Wolves FC and several others remain trapped in survival permutations.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates, goals, reactions and all the twists as the NPFL season reaches its thrilling conclusion.
Kickoff is 4.00pm across the country.
Just a few more minutes to kickoff in Lagos where Ikorodu City is taking on title chasers Rangers International
Team news Ikorodu City
Line up for the last time in the NPFL26
-Derrick starts in goal
-Briggs in attack
-Folarin in the middle
Rangers International have also named a formidable team they are hoping can get the much needed win in Lagos
Team news
Rangers International
Top scorer Goodwin Obaje leading the line
Kick off at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin. Bendel Insurance 0-0 Remo Stars
Simultaneous kickoff also across nine other centers
1’ KO
Warri Wolves 0-0 Abia Warriors
#npfl26
#md38
#wolabi
GOAL! Rivers United have their nose in front with an early goal in Port Harcourt
Rivers United 1-0 Katsina United
GOAL ! Warri Wolves 0-1 Abia Warriors
Home side in danger of relegation to the National League
No goal yet in Lagos and across six other active centrers
Only the Port Harcourt and Ozoro centers have witnessed goals so far
Rivers United 1-0 Katsina United
Warri Wolves 0-1 Abia Warriors
Imoh Obot was the scorer for Abia Warriors
22 minutes gone: Warri Wolves 0-1 Abia Warriors
Warrri Wolves only returned to the Premier League this season and they are heading back to the NNL if things stand this way
25 minutes gone in Lagos and it’s still goalless at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.
GOAL UPDATE: Enyimba has taken the lead in Aba against El Kanemi Warriors
The Peoples’ Elephant unlike previous years are not challenging for the title or continental ticket, they are fighting against relegation
33 minutes gone: Enyimba 1-0 El Kanemi Warriors
GOAL UPDATE: Big news in Lagos, Rangers have taken the lead against Ikorodu City at Mobolaji Johnson Arena
Chidiebere Nwobodo scores on 30 minutes to put Rangers ahead!
Rangers, chasing a 9th title, hold a perfect record against Ikorodu City in the NPFL – 3 wins from 3 head-to-head meetings. A win today crowns Rangers #NPFL26 champions.
41 Minutes gone: Ikorodu City 0-1 Rangers International
GOAL UPDATE
Enyimba 2-0 El-Kanemi #ENYELK #NPFL26
STANLEY DIMGBA scores again! This time on 37 minutes, 10 minutes after his first!
GOAL UPDATE: In Minna Niger Tornadoes have taken the lead against Shooting Stars
Tornadoes 1-0 3SC
Abdulrasheed Shehu Dabai on 41 minutes gives the home team the lead from the spot.
So far Shooting Stars’ continental ticket still intact with Ikorodu losing in Lagos and Tornadoes’ relegation escape still on course with the result across other centers
GOAL UPDATE: In Kano, Barau is on course to seal their Premier League status
Barau 1-0 Nasarawa Utd
Joseph Atule gives Barau FC the lead in the 43rd minute.
GOAL UPDATE
Bendel Insurance 0-1 Remo Stars #BENREM #NPFL26
Victor Mbaoma puts the defending champions ahead on the stroke of halftime.
Here is the situation at halftime
HT Ikorodu City 0-1 Rangers
⚽ Chidiebere Nwobodo 30′
HT Enyimba 2-0 El-Kanemi
⚽ Stanley Dimgba 27′, 37′
HT Tornadoes 1-0 3SC
⚽ Abdulrasheed S. Dabai 41′ (PEN)
HT Bendel Insurance 0-1 Remo Stars
⚽ Victor Mbaoma 45′
HT SCORES
Tornadoes 1-0 3SC
Enyimba 2-0 El-Kanemi
Bayelsa Utd 0-0 Kwara Utd
Bendel Insurance 0-1 Remo Stars
Ikorodu City 0-1 Rangers
Rivers Utd 1-0 Katsina Utd
Wolves 1-1 Abia Warriors
Plateau Utd 0-0 Kano Pillars
Barau 1-0 Nasarawa Utd
Action back on for the second half
Another goal at Onikan Stadium: Ikorodu City 0-2 Rangers International
GOAL UPDATE: Lagos is where the action is, as we have another goal at the Onikan Waterfront. Moses Ali pulls one back for Ikorodu City
Ikorodu City 1-2 Rangers
LATEST SCORES (Second Half)
Tornadoes 1-0 3SC
Enyimba 2-0 El-Kanemi
Bayelsa Utd 1-0 Kwara Utd
Bendel Insurance 0-1 Remo Stars
Ikorodu City 1-2 Rangers
Rivers Utd 2-0 Katsina Utd
Wolves 1-1 Abia Warriors
Plateau Utd 0-0 Kano Pillars
Barau 1-0 Nasarawa UtdLATEST SCORES (Second Half)
Tornadoes 1-0 3SC
Enyimba 2-0 El-Kanemi
Bayelsa Utd 1-0 Kwara Utd
Bendel Insurance 0-1 Remo Stars
Ikorodu City 1-2 Rangers
Rivers Utd 2-0 Katsina Utd
Wolves 1-1 Abia Warriors
Plateau Utd 0-0 Kano Pillars
Barau 1-0 Nasarawa Utd
GOAL UPDATE: Already relegated, Bayelsa United is not doing any favours to the Afonja Warriors.
Bayelsa Utd 3-0 Kwara Utd
Stephen Wisdom adds the third goal for Bayelsa Utd in the 65th minute
GOAL UPDATE: In Ozoro, the Warri Wolves are fighting hard for survival
Wolves 2-1 Abia Warriors
Chisom Orji puts Wolves ahead from the spot on 60 minutes.