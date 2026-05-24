The stage is set for the grand climax of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League season, as the title race, continental qualification chase, and relegation battle all go down to the final day, promising a dramatic afternoon across the country.

Rangers International lead the standings with 65 points, just one ahead of Rivers United, ensuring the championship will only be decided after the final whistle on Sunday.

Rangers are in Lagos to face Ikorodu City, who are still pushing for continental qualification, while Rivers United host Katsina United in Port Harcourt, hoping for a favour from Lagos.

At the bottom of the table, the survival battle remains equally tense.

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Former champions Enyimba FC are shockingly still battling relegation ahead of their decisive clash against El-Kanemi Warriors FC, while Niger Tornadoes FC, Warri Wolves FC and several others remain trapped in survival permutations.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates, goals, reactions and all the twists as the NPFL season reaches its thrilling conclusion.

Kickoff is 4.00pm across the country.

Just a few more minutes to kickoff in Lagos where Ikorodu City is taking on title chasers Rangers International

Team news Ikorodu City

Line up for the last time in the NPFL26

-Derrick starts in goal

-Briggs in attack

-Folarin in the middle

Rangers International have also named a formidable team they are hoping can get the much needed win in Lagos

Team news

Rangers International

Top scorer Goodwin Obaje leading the line

Kick off at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin. Bendel Insurance 0-0 Remo Stars

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Simultaneous kickoff also across nine other centers

1’ KO

Warri Wolves 0-0 Abia Warriors

#npfl26

#md38

#wolabi

GOAL! Rivers United have their nose in front with an early goal in Port Harcourt

Rivers United 1-0 Katsina United

GOAL ! Warri Wolves 0-1 Abia Warriors

Home side in danger of relegation to the National League

No goal yet in Lagos and across six other active centrers

Only the Port Harcourt and Ozoro centers have witnessed goals so far

Rivers United 1-0 Katsina United

Warri Wolves 0-1 Abia Warriors

Imoh Obot was the scorer for Abia Warriors

22 minutes gone: Warri Wolves 0-1 Abia Warriors

Warrri Wolves only returned to the Premier League this season and they are heading back to the NNL if things stand this way

25 minutes gone in Lagos and it’s still goalless at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

GOAL UPDATE: Enyimba has taken the lead in Aba against El Kanemi Warriors

The Peoples’ Elephant unlike previous years are not challenging for the title or continental ticket, they are fighting against relegation

33 minutes gone: Enyimba 1-0 El Kanemi Warriors

GOAL UPDATE: Big news in Lagos, Rangers have taken the lead against Ikorodu City at Mobolaji Johnson Arena

Chidiebere Nwobodo scores on 30 minutes to put Rangers ahead!

Rangers, chasing a 9th title, hold a perfect record against Ikorodu City in the NPFL – 3 wins from 3 head-to-head meetings. A win today crowns Rangers #NPFL26 champions.

41 Minutes gone: Ikorodu City 0-1 Rangers International

GOAL UPDATE

Enyimba 2-0 El-Kanemi #ENYELK #NPFL26

STANLEY DIMGBA scores again! This time on 37 minutes, 10 minutes after his first!

GOAL UPDATE: In Minna Niger Tornadoes have taken the lead against Shooting Stars

Tornadoes 1-0 3SC

Abdulrasheed Shehu Dabai on 41 minutes gives the home team the lead from the spot.

So far Shooting Stars’ continental ticket still intact with Ikorodu losing in Lagos and Tornadoes’ relegation escape still on course with the result across other centers

GOAL UPDATE: In Kano, Barau is on course to seal their Premier League status

Barau 1-0 Nasarawa Utd

Joseph Atule gives Barau FC the lead in the 43rd minute.

GOAL UPDATE

Bendel Insurance 0-1 Remo Stars #BENREM #NPFL26

Victor Mbaoma puts the defending champions ahead on the stroke of halftime.

Here is the situation at halftime

HT Ikorodu City 0-1 Rangers

⚽ Chidiebere Nwobodo 30′

HT Enyimba 2-0 El-Kanemi

⚽ Stanley Dimgba 27′, 37′

HT Tornadoes 1-0 3SC

⚽ Abdulrasheed S. Dabai 41′ (PEN)

HT Bendel Insurance 0-1 Remo Stars

⚽ Victor Mbaoma 45′

HT SCORES

Tornadoes 1-0 3SC

Enyimba 2-0 El-Kanemi

Bayelsa Utd 0-0 Kwara Utd

Bendel Insurance 0-1 Remo Stars

Ikorodu City 0-1 Rangers

Rivers Utd 1-0 Katsina Utd

Wolves 1-1 Abia Warriors

Plateau Utd 0-0 Kano Pillars

Barau 1-0 Nasarawa Utd

Action back on for the second half

Another goal at Onikan Stadium: Ikorodu City 0-2 Rangers International

GOAL UPDATE: Lagos is where the action is, as we have another goal at the Onikan Waterfront. Moses Ali pulls one back for Ikorodu City

Ikorodu City 1-2 Rangers

LATEST SCORES (Second Half)

Tornadoes 1-0 3SC

Enyimba 2-0 El-Kanemi

Bayelsa Utd 1-0 Kwara Utd

Bendel Insurance 0-1 Remo Stars

Ikorodu City 1-2 Rangers

Rivers Utd 2-0 Katsina Utd

Wolves 1-1 Abia Warriors

Plateau Utd 0-0 Kano Pillars

Barau 1-0 Nasarawa UtdLATEST SCORES (Second Half)

Tornadoes 1-0 3SC

Enyimba 2-0 El-Kanemi

Bayelsa Utd 1-0 Kwara Utd

Bendel Insurance 0-1 Remo Stars

Ikorodu City 1-2 Rangers

Rivers Utd 2-0 Katsina Utd

Wolves 1-1 Abia Warriors

Plateau Utd 0-0 Kano Pillars

Barau 1-0 Nasarawa Utd

GOAL UPDATE: Already relegated, Bayelsa United is not doing any favours to the Afonja Warriors.

Bayelsa Utd 3-0 Kwara Utd

Stephen Wisdom adds the third goal for Bayelsa Utd in the 65th minute

GOAL UPDATE: In Ozoro, the Warri Wolves are fighting hard for survival

Wolves 2-1 Abia Warriors

Chisom Orji puts Wolves ahead from the spot on 60 minutes.