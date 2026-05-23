Finidi George has admitted Rivers United FC will be monitoring events in Lagos closely as the Nigeria Premier Football League title race heads into a dramatic final day showdown on Sunday.

The former Super Eagles coach believes Rivers United must first handle their own assignment against Katsina United FC in Port Harcourt before hoping results elsewhere swing in their favour.

Rivers United remain firmly in contention for the 2025/2026 NPFL title and could still emerge champions if they defeat Katsina United and league leaders Enugu Rangers either lose or drop points away to Ikorodu City FC at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

The title battle has become one of the most intense in recent NPFL history, with the championship set to be decided on the final day under the regular league format for the first time in over a decade.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Rangers currently hold the advantage heading into Matchday 38 with a one point lead of 65 points against Rivers United’s 64 points in second place, but their trip to Lagos is widely viewed as one of the toughest fixtures of the season.

Ikorodu City have remained unbeaten at home throughout the campaign and are still fighting for a possible continental ticket, adding even more tension to the contest.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s decisive fixtures, Finidi made it clear Rivers United will not be distracted by permutations until they secure victory themselves.

“We will just concentrate on our game and keep our fingers crossed, to see how the result in Lagos will be favourable,” Finidi said.

“Ikorodu also want to win, so that is a plus for us. They have something to play for, so it’s a plus.

“On the other hand, we have to win our home game. If we win that one, hopefully, by God’s grace, let me put it that way, the result in Lagos will be in our favour.

“So at the end of the day, we will be able to clinch the title.”

Finidi has overseen a remarkable campaign since taking charge of Rivers United, transforming the Port Harcourt club into one of the most disciplined and defensively solid teams in the league.

READ ALSO: NPFL Golden Glove race goes to final day

After narrowly missing out to Remo Stars last season, Rivers United are now chasing what would be only the second NPFL title in the club’s history since their formation in 2016 following the merger of Dolphins FC and Sharks FC.

Sunday’s clash in Port Harcourt is expected to attract massive attention across Nigeria, while fans in Lagos will also keep one eye on events involving Rangers and Ikorodu City as the league title drama reaches its climax.