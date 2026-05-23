Some journalists returning to Lagos from a health reporting workshop organised by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) were among dozens of passengers stranded for several hours on Thursday following prolonged flight delays and logistical problems involving United Nigeria Airlines and Air Peace at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The journalists had attended a two-day workshop on investigative health reporting held in Abuja between 19 and 20 May.

Thursday’s disruption began when passengers booked on United Nigeria Airlines flight UN0505 from Abuja to Lagos, scheduled for 9:00 a.m., arrived at the airport only to discover that the flight had been delayed over technical issues.

Several affected passengers, including journalists returning from the workshop, told PREMIUM TIMES they received no prior notice before arriving at the airport.

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It was not until about 12:09 p.m. that passengers received a message from the airline informing them that the flight had been rescheduled to depart at 12:55 p.m. because of “unscheduled maintenance.”

“We sincerely apologise for the disruption of your United Nigeria flight UN0505 Abuja-Lagos scheduled for 21st May, 2026, now rescheduled to depart at 12:55hrs due to unscheduled maintenance,” the airline said in the message sent to passengers.

The airline added that the decision was taken in the interest of passenger safety.

Passengers, however, said the situation later became chaotic.

According to several travellers, nearly 100 passengers were booked on the Lagos-bound flight. About 70 passengers were later moved to another aircraft heading to Owerri, with plans for the aircraft to continue to Lagos afterwards.

Some passengers were later accommodated on another Lagos-bound flight, but stranded travellers alleged that passengers booked for later flights were prioritised ahead of those who had waited at the airport since morning.

The remaining passengers eventually departed Abuja after 3:00 p.m., more than six hours after the original departure time.

Passengers also complained that no proper meals were provided despite the long wait at the terminal, with only light refreshments served after several hours.

One of the affected passengers and PREMIUM TIMES journalist, Emmanuel Agbo, said the prolonged delay disrupted his schedule and caused him to miss an afternoon meeting after he eventually arrived home after 4:00 p.m.

Mr Agbo also said passengers spent several hours at the airport without adequate information from the airline regarding the situation.

The confusion reportedly continued after some passengers arrived in Lagos and discovered that their luggage had been left behind in Abuja and placed on another flight.

Some passengers were forced to remain at the Lagos airport for additional hours waiting for their bags to arrive aboard a later flight.

One of the affected passengers, Helen Ikechukwu, a corps member and journalist, said the luggage mix-up disrupted her onward journey to Ibadan, Oyo State, and affected preparations for her passing-out parade.

“Since my flight was delayed from 9 a.m. to past 12 p.m. and my bag was left in Abuja while I landed in Lagos, I was stuck for hours and couldn’t make my way to my destination, Ibadan, Oyo State,” Ms Ikechukwu said.

She added that she and another journalist, Fatimah Idere, remained at the Lagos airport until around 4:00 p.m. waiting for their luggage.

“Due to delays and insecurity issues, I could not travel to Ibadan today. I will be heading to Ibadan tomorrow. Just to bring to your notice, United Nigeria Airlines’ logistics were poor,” she added.

Another passenger, Fatimah Hamid, also recounted her experience.

“My 9 a.m. flight was also delayed till 3 p.m. I just got home now,” she said.

Air Peace passengers also affected

The disruption was not limited to United Nigeria Airlines.

Another journalist returning from the same workshop and travelling from Abuja to Yola aboard Air Peace also experienced a lengthy delay after a flight scheduled for 10:00 a.m. was postponed until about 4:00 p.m. without prior notice to passengers.

According to the passenger, travellers were only offered a biscuit and a bottle of Fanta while waiting at the airport.

The delays caused several passengers to miss appointments, business meetings and other engagements, further fuelling concerns over poor communication and inadequate passenger care among domestic airlines.

Airline reacts

PREMIUM TIMES contacted United Nigeria Airlines over the complaints raised by passengers.

Responding to an email enquiry on Friday, the airline apologised for the disruption and said it usually notifies passengers whenever there is a delay.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience the changes caused. Please note that we make sure to send messages if there will be a delay. Kindly provide the booking reference of passenger(s) that was affected to enable us to investigate,” the airline said.

Air Peace had yet to respond to calls, text messages and emails sent by PREMIUM TIMES as of the time this report was filed.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, responded to phone calls through a text message indicating that he would call back, but no further response had been received as of the time this report was filed.

The latest disruption comes amid growing passenger complaints over persistent flight delays, cancellations and poor communication by domestic airlines, as operators continue to grapple with aircraft shortages, rising operational costs and maintenance-related disruptions.

Earlier this year, a businessman, Isaac Fayose, also publicly criticised Arik Air after passengers were stranded following a cancelled flight in Osogbo, accusing the airline of poor communication and selective refund practices.

PREMIUM TIMES has in recent weeks extensively reported how the sharp rise in Jet A1 aviation fuel prices, foreign exchange pressures and operational challenges have affected domestic carriers, leading to schedule adjustments, reduced flight frequencies and passenger frustrations across several routes.