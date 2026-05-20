The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the winners of its primaries for Senate and House of Representatives seats in Plateau.

Stella Oketete, Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee for the state, declared the winners on Tuesday night in Jos.

Mrs Oketete said that the primaries were conducted peacefully and transparently across various constituencies and senatorial zones.

She said APC’s candidates for the House of Representatives included Beni Lar, Langtang North/Langtang South; Dachung Bagos, Jos South/Jos East; Abubakar Shaibu, Jos North/Bassa and Yusuf Gagdi, Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituencies.

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Other candidates, she said, were Ishaya Lalu, Mangu/Bokkos; Dalyop Fom, Barkin Ladi/Riyom; Joe Dashe, Mikang/Qua’an Pan/Shendam and Idris Wase, Wase federal constituencies of the state.

Mrs Oketete also declared former Governor Simon Lalong as the APC candidate for Plateau South; David Barji, Plateau Central, and Simon Mwadkwon, Plateau North, senatorial districts.

The chairman thanked Governor Caleb Mutfwang for the support and cooperation that enabled her committee to carry out its function successfully.

(NAN)