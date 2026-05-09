Luis García Plaza has praised Nigerian forward Akor Adams after the Super Eagles striker came off the bench to score a dramatic stoppage-time winner in Sevilla FC’s thrilling 2-1 La Liga victory over RCD Espanyol at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium on Saturday.

Adams emerged as Sevilla’s hero in a tense Round 35 encounter after producing the decisive moment deep into stoppage time to complete a dramatic comeback victory that could prove crucial in the club’s fight for survival.

The Nigerian striker was introduced during the second half as Sevilla searched desperately for a way back into the contest after falling behind earlier in the game.

Espanyol had stunned the home supporters when Tyrhys Dolan capitalised on a defensive mistake to hand the visitors the lead, leaving Sevilla chasing the game for long periods.

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As the match progressed, Sevilla gradually increased the pressure, pinning Espanyol deeper inside their own half while searching for an equaliser.

Their persistence finally paid off when Castrin restored parity before Adams delivered the decisive blow in stoppage time, curling a superb effort into the bottom corner to spark wild celebrations around the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

The goal carried major significance for both Sevilla and the Nigerian forward.

For Sevilla, the victory strengthened the club’s survival hopes as they continue battling to distance themselves from the relegation zone during a difficult campaign.

For Adams, the strike took his tally to nine goals for the season, further highlighting his growing importance within Sevilla’s attacking setup since arriving in Spain.

The 26-year-old has steadily established himself as one of the club’s most reliable attacking outlets, using his pace, physicality and intelligent movement to adapt quickly to the demands of La Liga.

Speaking after the dramatic win, García Plaza admitted he celebrated Adams’ winner passionately due to the emotional connection he has already developed with the squad despite only recently taking charge.

“I really celebrated Akor’s goal. I’ve only been here six games, but I really empathize with the team,” García Plaza said in comments published on Sevilla’s official website.

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The Sevilla manager also praised the unity and belief shown by his players during the dramatic finale, pointing to the reaction from the substitutes’ bench as evidence of the team spirit inside the dressing room.

“The bench came out to celebrate, and that’s very important. You can’t stop believing. It was a testament to that,” he added.

Sevilla’s difficult season has seen the club spend much of the campaign battling near the lower end of the table, a sharp contrast to their recent history as one of Spain’s most successful clubs in European competition.

The Andalusian side remains one of the most decorated clubs in UEFA Europa League history, but inconsistency, managerial changes and defensive struggles have placed them under pressure throughout the current campaign.

Amid that turbulence, Adams has continued to emerge as an increasingly important figure for both club and country.

With the La Liga season entering its decisive phase, Adams’ late heroics could prove to be one of Sevilla’s defining moments in their battle to preserve their top-flight status.