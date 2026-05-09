Chiamaka Nnadozie has earned a nomination for the prestigious Barclays Women’s Super League Save of the Season award following her sensational reflex stop against Liverpool Women F.C. earlier in the campaign.

The Nigerian goalkeeper received the nomination for a spectacular fingertip save during Brighton & Hove Albion Women F.C.’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool at St Helens Stadium in November 2025.

Brighton had fallen behind after an opener from Beata Olsson, and Liverpool looked poised to double their advantage when Japan international Fuka Nagano unleashed a powerful long-range strike towards goal.

Nnadozie, however, produced a moment of brilliance. Reacting instantly, the Super Falcons goalkeeper stretched at full length to tip the effort onto the crossbar and away from danger, preserving Brighton’s hopes before the Seagulls eventually fought back to secure a point.

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The remarkable save had already earned Nnadozie the WSL Save of the Month award for November, beating fellow nominees Sabrina D’Angelo, Faye Kirby and Ayaka Yamashita.

Now, the 25-year-old faces even stronger competition for the overall season award, with nominees including Daphne van Domselaar of Arsenal Women F.C., Manchester City goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita, Janina Leitzig of Leicester City Women F.C., as well as Elene Lete and Anneke Borbe.

Nnadozie’s outstanding debut season at Brighton

Since arriving from Paris FC Féminines in the summer of 2025, Nnadozie has rapidly established herself as one of Brighton’s most influential players.

The Nigerian international has kept six clean sheets in her debut WSL campaign and remains firmly in contention for the league’s Golden Glove award as the season approaches its conclusion.

Her arrival has coincided with a major improvement in Brighton’s performances, helping the club climb into the top half of the table after finishing ninth during the previous season.

Nnadozie has delivered several decisive performances throughout the campaign, including an impressive clean sheet in a goalless draw against Aston Villa Women F.C. and another standout display in Brighton’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal Women, where she received praise for commanding her penalty area and organising the defence effectively.

Brighton’s defensive structure has improved significantly since her signing, with the club conceding fewer goals and enjoying a five-match unbeaten streak earlier in 2026, their longest unbeaten run in more than a decade.

The Super Falcons star has also reinforced her reputation as one of Africa’s finest goalkeepers. Nnadozie previously rose to prominence with Paris FC and Nigeria, producing several heroic displays at major international tournaments, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup and Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Her consistent performances in England have further elevated her profile globally and strengthened her standing as one of the leading African players currently competing in European football.

With Brighton now capable of competing strongly against elite sides such as Arsenal and Manchester City Women F.C., Nnadozie’s impact has become increasingly evident both statistically and tactically.

Fans can vote for the Barclays Women’s Super League Save of the Season winner through the league’s official website.