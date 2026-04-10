At Olympique de Marseille, where expectation is heavy and patience is often thin, Habib Beye is choosing a different path with Nigerian midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi; one built on belief, not doubt.

Nnadi’s arrival in January carried quiet promise. A €6 million move from Zulte Waregem positioned the 22-year-old as one for both the present and the future. But three months on, the reality has been sobering.

Three substitute appearances, amounting to just 26 minutes of Ligue 1 football, is a slow burn in a system that demands instant fire.

In Marseille’s engine room, opportunity is not given; it is fought for. And right now, Nnadi is navigating a midfield packed with seven to eight options, where rotation is a luxury few can rely on.

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Yet, within that congestion, Beye sees something others might miss.

“No, Nnadi makes a very good impression on me,” the Marseille boss said in a press conference, pushing back against any narrative of disappointment.

The praise, however, comes with context. In a squad stacked with experience and tactical maturity, breaking through requires more than potential; it demands timing, adaptability, and edge.

“So, in this situation, rotation isn’t necessarily frequent for them,” Beye admitted.

Still, what Nnadi has shown, even in limited minutes, has not gone unnoticed.

For Beye, the Nigerian’s value begins where glamour often fades: without the ball.

“I’m very satisfied with his contribution, especially defensively and his ability to press four or five meters.”

This is the identity Nnadi is quietly building in France: disciplined, aggressive, positionally aware. In fact, within Marseille’s squad, he is already being framed as one of the strongest defensive profiles available.

And in a season defined by fine margins, those traits matter.

Marseille are not just competing, they are chasing. With a top-three finish and UEFA Champions League qualification within reach, every tactical decision carries weight. Defensive solidity is currency, and Nnadi is earning credit.

But in Beye’s Marseille, defensive excellence alone is not enough.

There is a second demand, evolution.

“Having spoken with him, I’d also like to see him work on that offensively,” Beye revealed.

This is where the real challenge lies. In a two-man midfield system, survival is not just about breaking play; it is about building it. Transition, forward runs, late arrivals into attacking zones, these are the layers Nnadi must now add.

“He needs to be able to inject some dynamism; in a two-man midfield, you need players who can also contribute in the second line.”

It is a call for balance. A demand for duality. Defend with authority, attack with intent.

And while whispers have suggested dissatisfaction, rumours hinting at a possible summer exit, Beye shut that narrative down with clarity.

“In his development and adaptation, he needs to work towards that, but we’re very satisfied with his attitude and what he does defensively.”

Behind Nnadi’s slow integration lies a deeper disruption. He arrived under Roberto De Zerbi, only to see the Italian depart shortly after. A new coach. A new system. A new set of demands.

For a young player stepping into one of Europe’s most intense football environments, that kind of instability can stall momentum before it even begins.

But Beye is not rushing the process.

“We need to continue working with him on his adaptation to gradually integrate him into the team,” he said. “Like everyone else, he’ll have his chance to play. Sometimes, it takes a little more time.”

Time, although rare in Marseille, is now Nnadi’s most valuable ally.

And as the season edges toward its defining stretch, the stakes could not be higher.

Six games remain. Marseille sit fourth. Just one point separates them from the Champions League places.

In this phase, every decision tightens, every performance magnifies. And somewhere within that tension, Nnadi waits; learning, adjusting, preparing.

Because in elite football, breakthroughs are rarely loud at first.

Sometimes, they begin in the shadows, before they explode into relevance.