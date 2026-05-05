Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi delivered a statement performance on a milestone night, scoring twice to inspire Nottingham Forest to a commanding 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

It was a night layered with context and redemption. Awoniyi, making just his second start of the season and his first since the arrival of head coach Vitor Pereira, had slipped down the attacking hierarchy behind Igor Jesus and Chris Wood. But on his 100th appearance for Forest, the 28-year-old seized the moment with authority.

Just two minutes into the contest, Awoniyi announced himself. Rising highest to meet a pinpoint delivery from Dilane Bakwa, the former Union Berlin striker powered a header past Robert Sánchez to hand the visitors an early lead and set the tone for a ruthless opening spell.

Chelsea attempted to steady themselves and gradually grew into the game, but Awoniyi remained a constant threat. His movement and physicality unsettled the hosts’ backline, and it was his pressure that led to the second goal. Fouled by Malo Gusto inside the area, Forest were awarded a penalty, which Igor Jesus calmly converted to double the advantage inside 15 minutes.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The game, however, was far from routine. Chelsea probed for a response, but Forest’s defensive structure held firm, with goalkeeper Mats Sels playing a crucial role in preserving their lead at key moments.

In the second half, Awoniyi returned to deliver the decisive blow. Introduced from the bench, Morgan Gibbs-White carved open Chelsea’s defence with a surging run before squaring a low cross into the striker’s path. Awoniyi made no mistake, guiding the ball home to complete his brace and cap a historic outing emphatically.

A milestone performance with deeper meaning

Beyond the goals, the performance highlighted Awoniyi’s resilience amid a difficult campaign. Limited to just 14 league appearances this season, the Nigerian forward has had to navigate reduced minutes and fierce competition for places. Yet, his efficiency remains striking, averaging a goal every 90 minutes.

Speaking after the match, Awoniyi emphasised the collective spirit behind the victory.

“For us, it was an important win. Kudos to the team and the staff. We came here to get three points, and I’m so pleased,” he said.

“That’s what football is about. Sometimes when things are going well, it’s about the team, not just the starting eleven. It’s difficult being on the bench, but you have to keep going.”

He also reflected on the team’s fast start and his opening goal.

“We had control in the first five minutes, and that’s what the coach wanted. It was a great delivery from Dilane Bakwa, and I was just in the right place at the right time.”

Forest’s resurgence gathers momentum

The result extends Nottingham Forest’s winning streak to five matches across all competitions, a run that has significantly strengthened their push for survival. They now sit six points clear of the relegation zone, a remarkable turnaround in a season that once threatened to unravel.

Awoniyi also highlighted the importance of key moments, including Sels’ intervention.

“If that penalty from Cole Palmer had gone in, it could have been a different game. But our goalkeeper kept us in it.”

Looking ahead, the striker urged focus as the season enters its decisive phase, with domestic survival and European ambitions still in play.

“We’ve been brilliant as a team, considering how we’ve turned things around. We’ll take it one game at a time.”

Forest’s attention now shifts quickly to Europe, where they face Aston Villa in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final at Villa Park, holding a slender 1-0 advantage.

For Awoniyi, this was more than just a milestone appearance; it was a reminder of his enduring value, delivered on the biggest stage, when his team needed it most.