Alex Iwobi will miss Fulham’s upcoming Premier League clash against Arsenal, with manager Marco Silva confirming that the midfielder remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from injury.

The update comes at a critical stage of the season, with Fulham FC managing multiple fitness concerns within the squad, none more significant than the absence of one of their most influential creative players.

Iwobi has been out of action in recent weeks after suffering a muscle injury during Fulham’s league fixture against Brentford FC at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Nigerian international was forced off in the first half after experiencing discomfort, and has since been kept out of both training and matchday squads as the club adopts a cautious recovery plan aimed at preventing further complications.

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That approach reflects both the nature of the injury and Iwobi’s importance to the team.

Silva confirms absence

Speaking via the club’s official website, Silva provided a direct update, confirming that the midfielder will not be available for selection this weekend.

“Alex [Iwobi] is out still, plus Kevin,” the Fulham boss stated.

No specific timeline has been set for his return, with the club continuing to monitor his condition on a day-to-day basis. A return to full training will depend on how his recovery progresses in the coming weeks.

Iwobi’s absence leaves a clear gap in Fulham’s attacking structure.

The 29-year-old has been a central figure in Silva’s system this season, offering creativity, movement, and tactical flexibility across multiple midfield roles. His ability to link play between midfield and attack has made him one of Fulham’s most reliable outlets in possession.

Without him, Fulham face the challenge of reshaping their midfield balance against an Arsenal side known for control and intensity.

A key season interrupted

Iwobi has enjoyed a strong campaign, building on his role as a consistent performer for both club and the Nigeria national football team.

His form has been defined by availability, adaptability, and influence in key phases of play, making this injury setback particularly untimely as Fulham navigate a demanding run of fixtures.

Looking ahead

As Fulham prepare for one of their toughest fixtures of the season, the focus shifts to how the squad adapts in Iwobi’s absence.

For Silva, it is about finding solutions within the group. For Iwobi, it is about recovery without risk.

And for Fulham, it is another test of depth at a stage where every performance, and every available player, matters.