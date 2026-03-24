The football fraternity in Nigeria is again in mourning following the death of referees’ boss, Sani Zubairu.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed through a statement by Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, that Mr Zubairu died early Tuesday after a brief illness.

Mr Zubairu was President of the Nigeria Football Referees Association (NFRA) and Head of the Refereeing Unit of the NFF.

He also served as Secretary of the NFF Referees Committee and was a former FIFA referee.

The statement quoted NFF’s General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, as expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Sani Zubairu. This is another painful moment for Nigeria football,” Mr Sanusi said.

He noted recent losses, including Adegboye Onigbinde and Henry Nwosu, describing the period as tragic.

“Zubairu was diligent, humble and highly respected. He served Nigeria with dedication both on the field and in administration,” he said.

Mr Sanusi added that Mr Zubairu contributed immensely to the development of referees and the strengthening of officiating standards nationwide.

“He worked tirelessly to mentor young referees and improve professionalism. His legacy will endure in Nigerian football,” he said.

He prayed for Mr Zubairu’s eternal rest and comfort for his family and the football community.

Mr Zubairu was known for organising training programmes to enhance referees’ knowledge and capacity.

He remained committed, selfless and focused on advancing refereeing standards in Nigeria.

NPFL statement

Also, the Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Gbenga Elegbeleye, has commiserated with the immediate family of Mr Zubairu, the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA), and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on the death of the Referees’ President.

In extending condolences on behalf of the Board and the NPFL clubs on the passing of the retired FIFA referee, Mr Elegbeleye said the contributions of the former referee to the development of the league are a legacy to active and aspiring referees.

He prayed for the repose of his soul and that the Almighty Allah comfort his family, referees’ association, and the football community over his demise.

The Bauchi-born retired FIFA referee was elected president of the association during the 2023 delegates conference held at Bovina Hotels in Kwara State on Saturday, 29 April 2023.

(NAN)