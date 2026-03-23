Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has drawn attention for his faith-driven reaction after scoring on Sunday in Nottingham Forest’s emphatic 3–0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Nigerian forward took to Instagram moments after the match, framing the moment in spiritual terms following his return to the scoresheet.

“For who shall bring him to see what shall be after him?”

‭‭Ecclesiastes‬ ‭3‬:‭22‬ ‭KJV.

There’s ‬‬only 1 true God and through the years, in good and bad times, 1corinthians 8:6 🙏🏿 He’s forever the GREATEST 🙏🏿

Important 3points, Thank you for your amazing support,” Awoniyi wrote.

At the time of filing this report, the post had attracted over 35,000 reactions, including responses from fellow Nigerian internationals such as Kelechi Iheanacho, Odion Ighalo, Joe Aribo, and Akor Adams, as well as Forest teammate Neco Williams, who assisted with his goal.

Booked for the celebration

Awoniyi’s on-field celebration had earlier mirrored the message he shared online.

After scoring late to seal the win, the striker removed his shirt, revealing an undershirt bearing the inscription “God is the Greatest.” He was immediately shown a yellow card by the referee.

Under the FIFA Laws of the Game, players are automatically cautioned for removing their shirts during celebrations. The rules also prohibit the display of political, religious or personal slogans or messages on equipment, including undershirts.

Timely goal in a survival fight

Beyond the controversy, the goal carried major significance.

Introduced in the second half by manager Vitor Pereira, Awoniyi sealed Forest’s 3–0 win with a composed finish off a cross from Williams, ending a two-month goal drought.

It was his 20th goal for the club and a potentially decisive contribution in a tightly contested relegation battle.

Relief and reflection

Awoniyi’s celebration — both on the pitch and online — reflected a mix of relief and personal conviction after a difficult spell marked by injuries and limited playing time.

While the booking highlighted the game’s strict rules on player expressions, his message resonated broadly among fans and teammates.

For Forest, the result boosted their chances of survival. For Awoniyi, it was a moment of rediscovery — delivered with both impact and conviction.