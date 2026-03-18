The government of Senegal has sharply criticised the Confederation of African Football’s decision to award the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title to Morocco, describing the ruling as “grossly illegal” and calling for an international investigation into suspected corruption.

In a strongly worded communiqué issued on Wednesday, Senegal expressed “deep consternation” over the CAF Appeal Board’s verdict, which declared that the national team forfeited the final and awarded Morocco a 3–0 victory.

“This unprecedented decision, of exceptional gravity, directly contradicts the cardinal principles that underpin sports ethics, foremost among which are fairness, integrity, and respect for the truth on the field,” the government said.

“It stems from a manifestly erroneous interpretation of the regulations, leading to a grossly illegal and profoundly unjust decision.”

The ruling overturns Senegal’s 1–0 extra-time victory in the final played in Rabat, where the Teranga Lions had initially been crowned champions after a dramatic contest. The match was briefly disrupted late in regulation time when Senegalese players walked off the pitch in protest following a VAR-awarded penalty to Morocco, before returning to complete the game.

Although the match was played to its conclusion, CAF later ruled that Senegal’s actions violated its regulations, citing Articles 82 and 84, and imposed a forfeiture — a decision that has now sparked widespread backlash.

Senegal’s government insists the result on the pitch should stand, warning that CAF’s action undermines trust in African football institutions.

“By calling into question a result achieved at the end of a match regularly played to its conclusion and won in accordance with the rules of the game, CAF seriously undermines its own credibility,” the statement said.

In a significant escalation, Dakar has formally called for “an independent international investigation into suspicions of corruption within the governing bodies” of CAF. The move signals growing concern at the highest level of government over how the decision was reached.

“Senegal cannot tolerate that an administrative decision erases commitment, merit, and sporting excellence. Senegal unambiguously rejects this attempt at unjustified dispossession,” the communiqué added.

The government also confirmed it will pursue all available legal avenues, including international courts, to challenge the verdict and restore what it describes as the rightful outcome of the match.

“Senegal will use all appropriate legal remedies… so that justice is served and the primacy of the sporting result is restored,” the statement said.

The controversy stems from chaotic scenes at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, where tensions flared following a late penalty decision. The incident led to a temporary stoppage and later drew criticism from global football authorities over player conduct and crowd disturbances.

The Senegalese government also expressed solidarity with its citizens detained in Morocco after the final, pledging to ensure their welfare while closely monitoring developments.