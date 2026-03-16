Super Eagles forward Salim Fago Lawal endured a frustrating afternoon on Sunday after being forced off early in FC Viktoria Plzeň’s 2–0 victory over Bohemians Praha 1905 in the Czech First League (Chance Liga).

The Nigerian attacker, who recently joined the Czech side from Croatian outfit NK Istra 1961 during the winter transfer window, lasted only 11 minutes before being substituted after sustaining an apparent injury.

Early setback

Lawal’s afternoon began brightly but quickly turned unfortunate.

In the ninth minute, the forward latched onto a well-timed pass from Dávid Krčík and attempted a shot on goal. The effort was denied by Bohemians goalkeeper Tomáš Frühwald, but the Nigerian remained on the pitch visibly struggling with discomfort.

Medical staff were soon called to assess the situation on the sidelines, and after a brief evaluation, the decision was made to withdraw him from the contest in the 11th minute.

He was replaced by Mohamed Touré, who had already begun warming up as Plzeň prepared for an early change.

Touré delivers immediate impact

Despite the early disruption, Plzeň quickly regained their rhythm and continued to push forward in search of the opening goal.

Touré wasted little time settling into the match. The substitute positioned himself effectively in the attacking third and became a focal point of the home side’s offensive play.

His impact was decisive.

In the 34th minute, Touré broke the deadlock, finishing from close range after a well-worked move inside the penalty area. The goal handed Plzeň a deserved 1–0 advantage heading into the halftime break.

Plzeň Seal the Victory

The second half followed a similar pattern, with the home side maintaining control while limiting Bohemians’ attacking opportunities.

Plzeň eventually doubled their lead in the 81st minute when Krčík stepped up to convert a penalty, calmly placing the ball into the bottom-left corner to make it 2–0.

From there, the hosts managed the game comfortably, seeing out the remainder of the contest to secure another important league victory.

A tough start to life in Czech Football

For Lawal, the early injury will be a concern as he continues to settle into life with Viktoria Plzeň.

The forward arrived at the club during the winter transfer window from NK Istra 1961, seeking regular playing time and a platform to further his development in European football.

Plzeň, one of the most successful clubs in the Czech Republic and a frequent participant in European competitions, represents a significant step in his career.

Sunday’s match, however, served as a reminder of football’s unpredictability — a promising start cut short by injury even as his team marched to victory.