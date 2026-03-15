The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will observe a minute’s silence across all Matchday 30 fixtures this weekend in honour of former Nigeria national football team captain Henry Nwosu, following the death of the legendary midfielder at the age of 62.

NPFL chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye issued the directive on Saturday, instructing clubs and match officials to stage the tribute before kick-off in all league matches as Nigerian football pauses to remember one of its most influential figures.

In a statement released by the league body, Mr Elegbeleye described Nwosu’s passing as both a personal loss and a painful moment for the country’s domestic football community.

A hero of Nigeria’s golden generation

Nwosu was part of a generation that helped shape modern Nigerian football. He was the youngest member of the Green Eagles squad that lifted the country’s first continental title at the 1980 African Cup of Nations on home soil.

That triumph in Lagos remains one of the defining moments in the history of the national team, and Nwosu’s inclusion in that squad marked the beginning of a career that would span club football, the national team, and later coaching.

The former midfielder died in the early hours of Saturday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital in Ikeja after a brief illness.

Reports indicate that the ex-international had spent several days in intensive care at the hospital before his passing.

Elegbeleye reflects on personal loss

Mr Elegbeleye said that his relationship with Nwosu extended beyond football.

The NPFL boss said he maintained a long-standing personal connection with the late midfielder dating back to his time at the National Sports Commission.

He added that Nwosu remained supportive at key moments of his career, including when he was nominated for the Pitch Football Awards.

Reflecting on the loss, Mr Elegbeleye described the late footballer as a true ambassador of Nigerian football whose impact stretched across both playing and coaching.

According to him, Nwosu’s death represents the loss of a major pillar of the domestic game.

He said the former international was “the death of a true ambassador of the domestic and national team football because he not only made his mark as a player in league clubs, but he also coached some of the league clubs.”

Mr Elegbeleye also prayed for the repose of Nwosu’s soul and urged strength for his family as they mourn.

Odegbami confirms tragic news

Earlier confirmation of Nwosu’s death came from fellow former international Segun Odegbami, one of his teammates from Nigeria’s golden era.

Odegbami revealed that the former midfielder died after spending five days in hospital battling for his life.

“It is with deep pain in my heart that I have to be the conveyor of the news of the death of Henry Nwosu MON,” Odegbami said.

“After five days in hospital battling for his life, the one I call ‘Youngest Millionaire’ passed on at four o’clock this morning at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, where he had been in intensive care since Wednesday. May he rest peacefully with our Creator in Heaven.”

A career rooted in Nigerian club football

At the club level, Nwosu built his reputation largely within Nigeria’s domestic league during an era when local clubs dominated the West African football landscape.

He starred for New Nigeria Bank FC of Benin City and later for African Continental Bank FC of Lagos, two of the most formidable teams in Nigerian football during the 1980s.

His performances in midfield, marked by intelligence, technique, and leadership, eventually opened the door to opportunities abroad.

Nwosu later played for ASEC Mimosas in Ivory Coast and Racing FC Bafoussam in Cameroon, expanding his influence beyond Nigeria.

A Legacy beyond the Pitch

After hanging up his boots, Nwosu remained deeply connected to the game, transitioning into coaching and continuing to contribute to the growth of domestic football.

For many within the NPFL ecosystem, he represented the bridge between Nigeria’s glorious past and its evolving football future.

This weekend’s minute’s silence across NPFL stadiums will therefore serve not only as a tribute to a former captain but also as recognition of a football life devoted to the growth of the Nigerian game.