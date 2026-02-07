Nigeria’s Falconets secured a narrow but important 1-0 victory over Senegal on Saturday to take a slim advantage into the second leg of their third-round qualifier for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland.

Playing at home in Abeokuta, the perennial World Cup contenders dominated large spells of the encounter, creating several scoring chances.

Unfortunately, the Falconets found the net just once through substitute Kindness Ifeanyi in the second half. The result leaves the tie delicately balanced ahead of next week’s return leg in Dakar.

The Falconets went into the match under pressure, having been reminded by head coach Moses Aduku in the build-up that “every match is a final” at this stage of qualification. That message appeared to shape Nigeria’s approach, as the hosts pressed aggressively from the opening minutes and kept Senegal pinned back for long periods.

Nigeria’s first real opening came in the 12th minute when Shakirat Moshood skipped past two defenders and delivered a low cross into the box, only for the Senegalese defence to block and clear the danger.

The visitors responded eight minutes later through Sokhna Nogaye, who took advantage of a brief lapse in communication at the back, but goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma reacted quickly to smother the effort.

The match took a worrying turn for Nigeria midway through the first half when leading striker Janet Akekoromowei was forced off with an injury. Despite the setback, the Falconets continued to dictate play, with Moshood and Taiwo Afolabi driving the team forward.

In the 25th minute, Senegal’s Khady Thiandoume became the first player booked after a reckless challenge on Akekoromowei. Five minutes later, Moshood burst into the penalty area and fired from close range, but goalkeeper Adji Ndiaye produced a fine save to keep the scoreline level.

Nigeria came close again in the 35th minute when a neat exchange between Moshood and Akekoromowei opened up space in the box, only for a timely intervention by the Senegalese defenders to force a corner.

The breakthrough finally arrived six minutes after the restart. Defender Tumininu Adeshina swung in a well-taken corner kick, and Ifeanyi, who had come on as a substitute, rose highest to power a header into the net, giving the Falconets a deserved lead.

Buoyed by the goal, Nigeria pushed for a second to put the tie beyond reach. Ifeanyi nearly doubled her tally in the 66th minute, but Ndiaye again came to Senegal’s rescue with a full-stretch save. The pressure continued, with a dangerous free kick from the edge of the area sailing just over the crossbar as Senegal struggled to cope with Nigeria’s intensity.

In the 73rd minute, Moshood was once more denied from close range, before Adeshina struck the crossbar directly from a corner kick three minutes later, underlining the Falconets’ dominance and frustration in front of goal.

Despite creating numerous chances and covering every blade of grass, Nigeria were unable to add to their lead, leaving the contest finely poised ahead of the return leg.

The Falconets’ pedigree at this level remains formidable. Nigeria have qualified for every edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup since its inception, finishing runners-up in 2010 and 2014 and reaching the semi-finals in 2012. Senegal, however, are chasing a first-ever appearance at the finals and will take confidence from keeping the scoreline tight.

Both teams reached this stage in emphatic fashion, with Nigeria overpowering Rwanda 5-0 on aggregate, while Senegal swept aside Algeria 6-0 over two legs.

Saturday’s result gives Nigeria a slight edge, but with the second leg scheduled for Dakar, Aduku’s pre-match warning about treating every game like a final now rings even truer. The Falconets will need another disciplined and focused display on the road if they are to book a place in the final round of qualifiers.