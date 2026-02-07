Actress Akinyanju “Ashabi Simple” Omobolarinde has opened up about her relationship with controversial singer Habeeb “Portable” Okikiola.

Ashabi Simple, the singer’s fourth baby mama and mother of two of his children, said that contrary to public opinion, Portable promised her marriage.

She made this statement during a recent appearance on Oyinmomo TV, which was posted on YouTube on Friday.

She spoke amid an ongoing dispute with the Spider-Man crooner that led to his arrest, remand and arraignment over alleged assaults at his Iyana Ilogbo bar on 1 January 2026.

The actress denied responsibility for Portable’s prosecution at the Federal High Court in Ota, Ogun State, but alleged that the singer took advantage of her when she was younger.

Marriage

The 30-year-old said, “Portable didn’t marry me; he chanced me. He saw me as a child, and he chanced me. God is patient. Is it possible for me to be in a relationship with someone who did not promise me marriage? It’s not possible. There are different types of men. My children’s father is a good person, but once another spirit descends on him, he acts strangely. He has good sides. I did not plan to have a second child for him. The first interview I did, which led to a fight where I said I would cry if Okiki didn’t kiss me, was what prompted him to call me out.

“I wanted to leave, but I loved him. I was angry, and I had never experienced that kind of outburst before. I said what I said because I loved him, and I cannot lie about my feelings. So, I went for a series of medical tests, including HIV tests, because I received all sorts of messages from people telling me not to leave him. They claimed he had slept with someone who had HIV abroad. Those messages scared me, and I went to the hospital to run several tests. That was when I found out I was pregnant for the second time. If our fight had not gone on social media, we would not have had a problem.”

Indecision

She noted that the singer was initially caring, a quality she said influenced the development of their relationship.

Ashabi Simple further explained that whenever they argued, they later reflected on the issues, attributing their frequent conflicts to anger.

When asked whether she would still consider settling down with the singer, she said, “If he proposed to me today, I would neither say yes nor no, because I do not know what tomorrow holds. Presently, we are not on good terms. I blocked him because I want peace, not because I want us to fight. I just wanted to try life without him to be sure I was not being caged. If we do not get back together, then that is how God wants it. What people say does not bother me.

“If I cared about what people would say, I would never have been with him. If someone else had been responsible for how we met, I would have cursed that person whenever we fought. If we break up over this issue, I will be sure to tell him he said he was not interested, and I will know I am not at fault. I will not say I will not leave him and then go to my room crying because people said I should not marry him or that I must marry him by force so that I will not be called a single mother. Not at all.”

Backstory

The first public spat between the actress and singer Portable began in December 2023 and continued into January 2024, following Ashabi’s infamous interview on actress Biola Adebayo’s “Talk To B” podcast.

This newspaper reported that during the interview, she claimed to be Portable’s sole wife.

According to her, Portable acted as husband whenever he’s around and provided for her and their kids even when he’s away.

Reacting, Portable, who had publicly recognised Ashabi Simple as his wife at their son’s naming ceremony on 6 June 2023, criticised the interview.

He urged her to respect his legal wife, Bewaji, and avoid rivalry.

Portable described Ashabi Simple as a side relationship, warning her against portraying herself as his only partner, and revealed that he maintains multiple relationships like hers.

As of press time, Portable has not responded to Ashabi Simple’s recent interview.