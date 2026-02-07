Cancer advocates and survivors have warned that late detection, stigma and limited access to care are worsening cancer deaths in Nigeria, urging Nigerians to prioritise early screening and seek medical help promptly.

This was said on Saturday during a cancer awareness walk held in Abuja as part of activities to mark the 2026 World Cancer Day, drawing attention to the growing burden of the disease and gaps in prevention and treatment.

The walk, organised by Project Pink Blue in collaboration with partner organisations, took off from the Transcorp Hilton, Maitama, with participants marching through parts of the district to call for stronger government support for cancer prevention, early diagnosis and patient care.

Late detection and funding gaps

Speaking at the event, Farida Banwo, programme associate at Project Pink Blue said late diagnosis remains one of the leading drivers of cancer-related deaths in Nigeria.

She said although about 127,000 cancer cases are diagnosed annually in the country, nearly 79,000 result in death, a trend she attributed largely to delayed diagnosis and interrupted treatment.

“That means more than 50 per cent of those diagnosed die”.

“Other countries record higher diagnosis rates but much lower mortality because people are diagnosed early and stay on treatment,” she said.

Ms Banwo said financial hardship forces many patients to abandon treatment midway, noting that some families are compelled to choose between buying food and paying for medication.

“A mother treating breast cancer has to decide whether to buy food for her children or buy her drugs,” she said.

She called on the federal government to strengthen the Cancer Health Fund and urged state and local governments to establish similar funds to improve access to care.

Survivors speak against stigma

Also speaking, Fortune Osilem, a colon cancer survivor of five years, said stigma and fear continue to prevent many Nigerians from seeking help early.

Mr Osilem said his survival was largely due to early detection and immediate treatment, urging Nigerians not to panic or withdraw after a diagnosis.

“Cancer does not announce that it is coming. It can happen to anyone,” he said.

He said many patients feel overwhelmed by the treatment process and social isolation, calling for greater empathy and support from families and communities.

“The process is tedious and strenuous. Only those who have worn the shoes know where it pinches,” he said.

Prevention, awareness and patient support

Other organisers at the event stressed that prevention and awareness remain critical to reducing cancer deaths.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, Ify Mwabuku, founder and executive director of the African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association, said individuals must pay closer attention to changes in their bodies and seek medical care promptly.

“When cancer is caught early, especially breast cancer, it is no longer a death sentence,” she said.

Ms Mwabuku, a breast cancer survivor, said her organisation supports awareness campaigns, patient navigation services and the donation of breast prostheses to women who have undergone mastectomy.

She said efforts must extend beyond major cities, noting that the organisation works with grassroots ambassadors in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Asaba.

“We cannot concentrate only on big cities. Cancer affects everyone,” she said.

Similarly, Pascal Blessing, head of marketing at United Trust Charitos Hospital, Abuja, said awareness campaigns help counter misinformation and encourage people to seek professional diagnosis rather than self-diagnosing.

“Some symptoms associated with cancer can also be signs of other illnesses,” she said. “That is why people need proper medical evaluation.”

She urged individuals experiencing symptoms or living with cancer to speak out and seek help, stressing that early testing and treatment improve outcomes.

About world cancer day

World Cancer Day is observed every 4 February to raise awareness, improve education and mobilise action against cancer, one of the leading causes of death globally.

The 2026 theme, United by Unique, emphasises a people-centred approach to cancer care, recognising that while the disease affects millions worldwide, each patient’s experience and needs are different.