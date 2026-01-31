Nigeria’s leading football exports will be centre stage across Europe after the UEFA Champions League and Europa League knockout draws were conducted on Friday, setting up a series of high-stakes encounters involving Super Eagles stars.

From Istanbul to Bergamo, Brugge to Piraeus, Nigerian internationals who helped their clubs navigate the league phase now know the obstacles standing between them and continental progress as Europe’s elite competitions enter their most decisive phase.

Osimhen faces Juventus as Galatasaray eye statement win

In the UEFA Champions League, Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray have been handed one of the toughest possible draws, squaring up against Italian giants Juventus.

The Turkish champions finished 20th in the league phase and now face a heavyweight test against the Serie A powerhouse. Osimhen, who has been in electric form since arriving in Istanbul, is expected to carry much of Galatasaray’s attacking burden as they attempt to defy the odds and reach the Round of 16.

Lookman, Onyedika handed European heavyweights

Elsewhere, Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta were drawn against Borussia Dortmund, setting up a mouth-watering clash between two of Europe’s most dynamic sides. The Nigerian forward, a key figure in Atalanta’s rise on the continent, will again be central as the Bergamo club look to upset the Bundesliga giants.

For Raphael Onyedika, the challenge is equally daunting. His Club Brugge side will take on Atlético Madrid, with Diego Simeone’s men widely considered favourites. Still, Brugge’s discipline and Onyedika’s midfield presence could prove decisive over two legs.

Nigerian derby as Olympiacos meet Leverkusen

One of the standout ties features a Nigerian head-to-head. Bruno Onyeamachi’s Olympiacos will face Nathan Tella’s Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 32, guaranteeing at least one Nigerian international a place in the next round.

Europa League: Familiar faces, new rivalries

In the UEFA Europa League, Cyriel Dessers’ Panathinaikos have been drawn against Viktoria Plzeň, where Nigerian forward Salim Lawal Fago now plies his trade following his January move.

Dessers, currently sidelined by injury, will hope to recover in time to feature, while Salim will be eager to announce himself on the European stage against familiar opposition.

However, Kelechi Iheanacho’s Celtic face a tricky test against German side Stuttgart. The former Leicester City striker, recently back from injury, will be aiming to rediscover his sharpness and help the Scottish champions push deeper into the competition.

Forest’s European test, Aina returns, Awoniyi waits

Meanwhile, Ola Aina’s Nottingham Forest have been paired with Fenerbahçe, another stern examination for the English side. Aina, recently added to Forest’s European squad after recovering from injury, is expected to play a role as the club seeks to extend its continental run.

Taiwo Awoniyi, omitted from the squad at the start of the season, will be hoping for a recall as Forest look to marshal all available firepower.

Dates to watch

The UEFA Champions League knockout fixtures are scheduled for 17 and 18 February, while the UEFA Europa league ties will be played on 19 February.

For Nigeria’s football ambassadors, the message is clear: Europe’s business end has arrived, and the margins are now razor-thin.