Paul Onuachu’s flawless record from the penalty spot in the Turkish Super Lig finally cracked on Friday night, and the timing could hardly have been more cruel for Trabzonspor.

The Nigerian striker was central to everything in a gripping 1-1 draw away to Antalyaspor; scoring for the second league game in a row, but also missing a late spot kick that would have sealed a comeback and tightened Trabzonspor’s grip on the title race.

Fresh from a goalscoring cameo against Kasimpaşa, Onuachu was restored to the starting XI and immediately assumed responsibility as Trabzonspor’s focal point in attack. Yet it was Antalyaspor who struck first, punishing a moment of slack defending just before the interval.

In the 43rd minute, Dutch midfielder Sander van de Streek finished clinically to put the hosts ahead, sending Trabzonspor into half-time with work to do and growing pressure to respond.

They did, decisively. Eight minutes after the restart, Onuachu muscled his way into the contest, drawing a penalty while challenging for a header in the box. The striker took charge himself, calmly driving the ball straight down the middle to beat goalkeeper Julian and bring Trabzonspor level.

Sensing momentum, the visitors pushed for a winner and were handed a golden opportunity in the 79th minute when a handball earned them a second penalty of the night. Once again, Onuachu stepped up, repeating his earlier approach.

This time, Julian stood his ground. The Antalyaspor goalkeeper blocked the effort with his legs, denying Trabzonspor a vital victory and bringing an end to Onuachu’s perfect Super Lig penalty record; five successful spot kicks without a miss, according to OptaCan.

Antalyaspor weathered sustained late pressure with admirable discipline to secure a valuable point on home soil.

The draw proved costly for Trabzonspor’s ambitions. Victory would have lifted them into second place and cut the gap on leaders Galatasaray. Instead, they remain third on 42 points, four adrift at the summit. Antalyaspor stay 11th with 20 points.

For Onuachu, the frustration of the miss was softened by another landmark. His equaliser took his league tally to 13 goals, moving him joint-top of the Super Lig scoring chart alongside Başakşehir forward Eldor Shomurodov.

That return carries added weight given the striker’s disrupted rhythm this season. Onuachu recently returned from a four-week spell on international duty with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he scored once as the Super Eagles clinched a bronze medal, an absence that stalled his domestic momentum but has done little to blunt his cutting edge.

Trabzonspor now turn their attention to the Turkish Cup, hosting Fethiyespor on Tuesday, while Antalyaspor travel to face Igdir FK in the same competition.