Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has publicly extended heartfelt condolences to national teammates Samuel Chukwueze and Wilfred Ndidi following the painful loss of their parents, as Nigerian football continues to navigate a deeply emotional period.

Osimhen’s message came amid widespread mourning within the football community, prompting the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to also issue an official statement offering support and sympathy to the affected players.

Nigeria was still coming to terms with the tragic passing of Ndidi’s father when fresh heartbreak emerged on Thursday, with confirmation that Chukwueze had also lost his mother after a brief illness, compounding the grief within the Super Eagles camp.

Deep personal bonds, public pain

Both players are known to share exceptionally close relationships with their parents, bonds that have often been reflected publicly.

During the recently concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Ndidi memorably paid tribute to his late father with an iconic Nwankwo Kanu-style celebration, a powerful and emotional moment that resonated deeply with fans across the continent.

Chukwueze, on his part, has long honoured his mother as a central figure in his life and career. The Fulham winger has consistently used her photograph as his Instagram profile picture and has partnered with her on several charitable initiatives in their hometown, underscoring how personal her influence was on his journey to the top.

With those pillars now gone, both players are facing a period of profound grief away from the pitch.

Osimhen’s message of brotherhood

As tributes continue to pour in from across the globe, Osimhen has become the latest high-profile figure to publicly stand with his teammates.

Taking to social media, the Galatasaray forward shared a touching message of solidarity addressed directly to his “brothers”:

“Dear brothers, Chukwueze and Ndidi, may God grant your parents eternal peace and give you the strength and comfort needed during this difficult time.”

Football pauses, humanity leads

While these losses will undoubtedly weigh heavily on Chukwueze and Ndidi in the weeks ahead, the outpouring of support from teammates, officials and fans highlights the deep sense of unity within the Super Eagles family.

Beyond tactics, goals and trophies, this moment has once again reminded the football world that even its brightest stars carry private battles; and that, sometimes, the most important support comes not from the stands, but from within the brotherhood itself.