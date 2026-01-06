Algeria have booked a mouth-watering quarter-final clash with Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after edging past D.R. Congo 1–0 in extra time on Tuesday.

This is the first time the Desert Foxes are reaching the last eight of the tournament since lifting the title in 2019.

The narrow victory, secured deep into extra time, underlined Algeria’s growing belief in Morocco and sets the stage for a heavyweight encounter against a Super Eagles side that has already powered into the quarter-finals with a dominant 4–0 win over Mozambique.

In a contest shaped by caution and consequence, Algeria and D.R. Congo produced a tense opening 45 minutes that reflected the unforgiving nature of knockout football.

Despite both teams scoring freely in the group stage, neither side registered a shot in the opening quarter-hour as they prioritised structure over risk.

D.R. Congo threatened first. Cédric Bakambu forced a smart save from Luca Zidane before Axel Tuanzebe headed narrowly wide from the resulting corner.

Those moments briefly lifted a first half that otherwise lacked rhythm, with Algeria controlling possession but struggling to create clear openings.

The balance of play shifted after the break, as D.R. Congo pushed higher and applied sustained pressure.

Chancel Mbemba came close after a corner, only for Hicham Boudaoui to produce a crucial block. Edo Kayembe later tested Zidane with a powerful drive from distance as Les Léopards searched for a breakthrough in regulation time.

Algeria looked to their bench for answers, even withdrawing Riyad Mahrez, but chances remained scarce.

Anis Hadj-Moussa’s tame effort was easily gathered by Lionel Mpasi as the match drifted into extra time.

The Greens showed greater urgency during the additional period. Baghdad Bounedjah and Farès Chaïbi both went close before the decisive moment arrived in the 119th minute. Adil Boulbina burst down the left and fired a stunning strike into the far corner, sealing Algeria’s passage and breaking D.R. Congo hearts.

That dramatic finish now sets up a compelling quarter-final against Nigeria, who arrive unbeaten after winning all three group matches and dismantling Mozambique in the Round of 16.

With Nigeria’s attacking confidence and Algeria’s hard-earned resilience, the clash promises to be one of the standout fixtures of AFCON 2025.

The quarter-final clash will come up on Saturday 10 January in the Moroccan City of Marakesh.