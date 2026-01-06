The Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), a faith-based civil society organisation advocating transparency and efficiency in the Hajj and Umrah sector, has called on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards to institutionalise an examination-based, merit-driven process for the appointment of Hajj officials.

The organisation made the call in a statement on Tuesday by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad.

The organisation said the absence of structured screening and assessment mechanisms at both state and national levels has continued to undermine the quality of services rendered to Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

While urging State Pilgrims Welfare Boards to resist political interference, IHR stressed that only tested, trained and competent individuals should be appointed as Hajj officials.

It criticised the practice of appointing political loyalists as ad hoc staff, noting that such individuals often create operational challenges rather than providing solutions during the pilgrimage.

The group also expressed concern over reports that some appointed officials, who reportedly enjoyed the same services as pilgrims paid up to ₦8.5 million for the 2025 Hajj, still staged protests in Saudi Arabia over the alleged inadequacy of their Basic Travelling Allowance (BTA).

According to IHR, such conduct further highlights the urgent need for stricter and more transparent selection processes ahead of the 2026 Hajj.

IHR warned that the embarrassment recorded during the 2025 Hajj must not be repeated, stressing that Nigeria’s conduct during the pilgrimage is constantly under global scrutiny, because over 162 countries participate annually.

It noted that lapses by officials not only affect pilgrims but also damage Nigeria’s international image.

The group urged NAHCON to formalise a merit-based screening process and require successful candidates to sign undertakings clearly defining their duration of assignment, scope of duties, entitlements and conduct while on duty in Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON’s ongoing efforts

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES has observed that NAHCON is conducting a structured screening for several categories of ad hoc personnel engaged for Hajj operations, including medical teams, media personnel, security operatives and ulama.

The process is coordinated through relevant departments staffed by qualified professionals who oversee and supervise the selection and engagement of personnel in their respective fields.

As part of preparations for the 2026 Hajj, the commission recently invited interested medical professionals to apply for its medical team, outlining clear selection criteria based on professionalism, experience and qualifications, an approach widely seen as a step in the right direction.

Commenting on the developments, Hajj expert and stakeholder Hassan Mohammed commended NAHCON for prioritising professionalism in its early preparations for the 2026 Hajj.

“This call is timely and necessary. It can help block loopholes and ensure that only passionate and competent professionals are engaged in the process. Politics should have no place in critical processes like Hajj operations,” he said.

Mr Mohammed, however, noted that most of the challenges often originate at the state level, urging State Pilgrims Welfare Boards to embrace professionalism and transparency.

“If there is a need to accommodate interests, it should be done without compromising efficiency or introducing people who will create problems in the long run,” he added.

Together, the CSO’s advocacy and NAHCON’s emerging reforms signal a growing consensus on the need to professionalise Nigeria’s Hajj operations ahead of the 2026 pilgrimage.