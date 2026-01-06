The knockout phase of the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco has gathered momentum, with several teams already booking quarter-final places.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the Round of 16 underway, early results have highlighted the quality of favourites and the fine margins that continue to define Africa’s premier football tournament.

The Round of 16 signals the start of straight knockout football, where a single result can abruptly end a nation’s title dream.

Following an unpredictable group stage, the last-16 fixtures are now separating genuine contenders from those bowing out of the race for continental glory.

So far, six teams have advanced to the quarter-finals, each progressing through different paths but united by the same ambition of lifting the trophy.

Senegal were the first to qualify, extending their unbeaten run with a solid victory over Sudan to underline their consistency and pedigree.

Mali followed, edging past Tunisia on penalties despite playing much of the match with ten men in a gritty display.

Hosts Morocco also advanced on Sunday, securing a controlled 1–0 win over Tanzania in Rabat, with Brahim Díaz scoring the decisive goal.

Cameroon later joined them after a dramatic 2–1 victory over South Africa, once again showing their experience in knockout football.

On Monday, Egypt reached the quarter-finals after defeating Benin 3–1 in extra time, with Mohamed Salah scoring with the final kick of the match.

Nigeria also sealed progression on Monday night, thrashing Mozambique 4–0 as Victor Osimhen scored twice to guide the Super Eagles through.

Two more Round of 16 matches will be decided on Tuesday, with Algeria facing DR Congo and defending champions Côte d’Ivoire meeting Burkina Faso.

The outcomes will complete the quarter-final line-up and further shape the road to the final.

The AFCON 2025 quarter-finals will be played on 9 and 10 January, ahead of the final on 18 January at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

Teams qualified for AFCON 2025 quarter-finals (so far):

Senegal, Mali, Morocco, Cameroon, Egypt, Nigeria.

Confirmed quarter-final fixtures:

Mali vs Senegal – Friday, 9 Jan

Cameroon vs Morocco – Friday, 9 Jan

The remaining fixtures will be confirmed after the completion of the outstanding Round of 16 matches.

